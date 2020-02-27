Quick links

Arsenal

Former England man wants Arsenal legend in PL Hall of Fame

Sam Preston
Look on Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry (hc) walking off the field during the Deportivo Saprissa versus the Montreal Impact game on February 26, 2020, at Olympic Stadium in...
Sam Preston Profile
Sam Preston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Premier League have announced they are launching a Hall of Fame.

Glen Johnson of Stoke City during the Pre Season Friendly match between Burton Albion and Stoke City at the Pirelli Stadium on July 16, 2016 in Burton upon Albion, England.

Former England defender Glen Johnson says Arsenal legend Thierry Henry would be his top pick to be the first player inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The Premier League have announced they are launching a new Hall of Fame, with the first two inductees to be added next month and Johnson made his picks on TalkSport.

 

When asked if there are any standout candidates to be added, Johnson said: "I'm thinking of many. Henry, Henry should be. It could change every 30 seconds but Henry for sure.

"If I could only pick one striker, it's got to be Henry."

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) John Terry, Thierry Henry and Glen Johnson in the dressing room before the Liverpool All Star Charity Match at Anfield on March 29, 2015 in Liverpool,...

There are plenty of players who have a fair case to be introduced to the Hall of Fame but none are better placed than Henry.

He is the sixth top scorer in Premier League scorer of all-time, with 175 strikes for Arsenal and two Premier League titles to his name.

He was the best player in that famous Invincibles side of 2003-04 and at times played like a man amongst boys in the top flight, in a way perhaps no player has before or since.

Former England man Johnson underlines that with his high praise, but it remains to be seen who will get the nod next month.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch