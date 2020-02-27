Former England man wants Arsenal legend in PL Hall of Fame

The Premier League have announced they are launching a Hall of Fame.





Former England defender Glen Johnson says Arsenal legend Thierry Henry would be his top pick to be the first player inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The Premier League have announced they are launching a new Hall of Fame, with the first two inductees to be added next month and Johnson made his picks on TalkSport.

When asked if there are any standout candidates to be added, Johnson said: "I'm thinking of many. Henry, Henry should be. It could change every 30 seconds but Henry for sure.

"If I could only pick one striker, it's got to be Henry."





There are plenty of players who have a fair case to be introduced to the Hall of Fame but none are better placed than Henry.

He is the sixth top scorer in Premier League scorer of all-time, with 175 strikes for Arsenal and two Premier League titles to his name.

He was the best player in that famous Invincibles side of 2003-04 and at times played like a man amongst boys in the top flight, in a way perhaps no player has before or since.

Former England man Johnson underlines that with his high praise, but it remains to be seen who will get the nod next month.