'For sure': Some Rangers fans fear other clubs are coming for £2m Gerrard recruit

Rangers fans react as Rangers come back from 0-2 to win the match 3-2 during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...
Steven Gerrard's Rangers won 1-0 in Braga after last week's 3-2 success at Ibrox.

General view outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Europa League group K match between Sporting Braga and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Estadio Municipal de Braga on November 28, 2019 in...

Scouts from 26 clubs were present as Rangers secured their passage to the last-16 of the Europa League on Wednesday.

The full list of onlookers was circulated on Twitter ahead of Rangers' 1-0 win in Braga, which followed last week's 3-2 success at Ibrox.

And though it was Ianis Hagi (provider) and Ryan Kent (scorer) who stole the show in Portugal, some Rangers supporters believe that another Gers player may have been the focus of attention.

 

Borna Barisic is already said to have his admirers, with the Serie A giants AS Roma the most notable so far.

And another solid display from the Rangers left-back will do his popularity no harm.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Barisic is reported to have cost Rangers £2.2 million from NK Osijek in 2018.

And he has proved a bargain so far, scoring or making 20 goals in just 57 games, according to Transfermarkt.

Borna Barisic of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Since arriving at Ibrox, the 27-year-old has also established himself as Croatia's first-choice in his position.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

