Ferdinand claims Spurs were very naive to put their faith in £22m man

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side have been left struggling for strikers of late, with injury hitting them hard.

Les Ferdinand has claimed in the London Evening Standard that Tottenham Hotspur were ‘naive’ to put all their faith in Heung-Min Son.

Tottenham opted not to sign a striker in the January transfer window, and that decision already appears to have backfired on them.

Spurs have really struggled for goals of late, with Son and Harry Kane both on the sidelines, after picking up injuries.

Jose Mourinho has not found the right formula in attack since his two star players were ruled out.

And Ferdinand feels that Tottenham were naive to simply put faith in £22 million-signing Son (Guardian), without bringing in any back-up.

“People probably look at that and say ‘Why didn't you go and buy one?’. Yes, Son was on fire at the time, so perhaps they were thinking that it wasn't too much of a problem,” the former Tottenham striker said.

“But unfortunately he's got injured and now it seems a little naïve.”

Mourinho has already bemoaned the fact that Tottenham have no striking options, and has suggested that his side could struggle for the weeks ahead now.

Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura have been tasked with leading the line for Spurs, but the pair are far more comfortable in wide areas.

Tottenham are next in action at the weekend, when they face another testing fixture against Wolves.