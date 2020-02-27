Ex-Leeds man thinks £6m star would 'thrive' if he joined Bielsa's side

Leeds United beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside on Wednesday with Jonny Howson shining again in the Championship.

Middlesbrough ace Jonny Howson shone against his old employers on Wednesday night and former Leeds United team-mate Ben Parker believes the evergreen midfielder would ‘thrive’ if he returned to Elland Road.

One of the first names on Jonathan Woodgate’s team-sheet will turn 32 before the season comes to an end but Howson continues to prove that age is just a number.

The midfielder-turned-right-back was his typically tenacious self as Boro were narrowly beaten by Marcelo Bielsa’s title-chasing Leeds at the Riverside in midweek, showcasing the kind of energy, adaptability and technical nous that will no doubt have impressed a legendary Argentine coach.

And Parker, the former Leeds full-back who played alongside a young Howson when he was still the captain of the West Yorkshire giants, believes that The Whites could do worse than to bring a former fans’ favourite back to where it all began.

Yeah I saw him and agree, thought he was their best player by a mile. And Jonny would definitely thrive here but not so sure I would hack it ‍♂️ — Ben Parker (@ben_parker19) February 26, 2020

Howson joined Middlesbrough from Norwich City three years ago for a fee of £6 million before being transformed from an all-action central midfielder into a reliable defensive option.

But with Boro looking to cut costs and get a number of high-earning players off the wage bill, it remains to be seen whether the 31-year-old will be given the chance to extend a contract which expires in July.