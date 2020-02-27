Quick links

Ex-Leeds man thinks £6m star would 'thrive' if he joined Bielsa's side

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside on Wednesday with Jonny Howson shining again in the Championship.

Jonny Howson of Middlesbrough applauds fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Middlesbrough at Griffin Park on February 8, 2020 in Brentford, England.

Middlesbrough ace Jonny Howson shone against his old employers on Wednesday night and former Leeds United team-mate Ben Parker believes the evergreen midfielder would ‘thrive’ if he returned to Elland Road.

One of the first names on Jonathan Woodgate’s team-sheet will turn 32 before the season comes to an end but Howson continues to prove that age is just a number.

 

The midfielder-turned-right-back was his typically tenacious self as Boro were narrowly beaten by Marcelo Bielsa’s title-chasing Leeds at the Riverside in midweek, showcasing the kind of energy, adaptability and technical nous that will no doubt have impressed a legendary Argentine coach.

And Parker, the former Leeds full-back who played alongside a young Howson when he was still the captain of the West Yorkshire giants, believes that The Whites could do worse than to bring a former fans’ favourite back to where it all began.

Howson joined Middlesbrough from Norwich City three years ago for a fee of £6 million before being transformed from an all-action central midfielder into a reliable defensive option.

But with Boro looking to cut costs and get a number of high-earning players off the wage bill, it remains to be seen whether the 31-year-old will be given the chance to extend a contract which expires in July.

Jonny Howson of Middlesborough tackles Jack Harrison of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at Riverside Stadium on February 26, 2020...

