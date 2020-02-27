Everton's Richarlison believes Ancelotti will make him world-class

Richarlison has been hugely impressive under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Everton star Richarlison spoke to the club's official website about Carlo Ancelotti and how he will make him a world-class player.

The Brazilian has been one of Everton's best players since arriving at the club at the start of last season and his performances have gone up a level under new boss Ancelotti.

Richarlison penned a new deal with the Toffees a few weeks before the Italian's arrival and he claims that he has told Ancelotti that he can count on him for the future.

He said: "Carlo is a great guy. He is a really experienced coach and I am learning a lot from him. He is going to teach me and guide me to become this world-class player by doing what he wants. I talk to him a lot and have told him to trust me. I'll be here… let’s see how far we can go.

"He helps me. And I have said I am here to help him. I want to learn from Carlo and have told him he can count on me. I can gain so much knowledge from him. I want him to help me become a world-class player."

Still only 22, Richarlison has all the qualities to be a top player in the coming years. The Brazilian already has 12 goals in all competitions this season and if things go well, he can get really close to the 20-goal mark by the end of the campaign.

Ancelotti is no stranger to helping a young attacker become world-class. The experienced Italian has seen it all in world football over the years and his presence is a huge boost to Richarlison and the rest of Everton's young players.

The Toffees were at risk of going down in the latter stages of Marco Silva's tenure. Ancelotti's arrival has seen a huge change in their fortunes and they are now contenders to qualify for Europe next season.

Exposure in European competitions will help Richarlison take the next big step in his career and if he can perform as he has since joining the Toffees, there is little doubt that he will be one of the best Brazilian players out there in the very near future.