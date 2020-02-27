Eric Dier's one-word response when asked what he thinks of VAR

Ben Davies asked his Tottenham team-mate Dier what he thinks of VAR.





Tottenham Hotspur duo Eric Dier and Ben Davies have embarked on a language swap between Portuguese and Welsh for Sky Sports.

As part of the chat, Davies asked Dier what he thinks about VAR, which has caused so much controversy in the Premier League this season.

It took Dier a little while to translate what Davies was talking about but when he got there, the Welshman asked Dier what he thinks about the new introduction.

The England international offered a one-word response, which indicates he is far from a fan of the technology: "Nah!" which he then repeated.

VAR has caused more than its fair share of controversy in the top flight this season, with marginal offsides, long wait times over decisions and goal celebrations being tempered among the talking points.

Not too many players have shared their thoughts on the technology in public, perhaps conscious of the fact it can count against them one week and benefit them the next.

It seems VAR will not be scrapped - although that is something the Premier League should give serious consideration to - so the likes of Dier will probably have to get used to it.

Adjustments have to be made though, because it has had such a negative impact on the Premier League this season, as Dier's blunt response indicates.



