‘Doesn't play regularly, doesn't groan’: Some Leeds United fans praising one ‘immense’ player

Gaetano Berardi was in action for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United on Wednesday.

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Gaetano Berardi against Middlesbrough.

Berardi was in action for Leeds in their Championship game against Middlesbrough away from home at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The 31-year-old defender started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side won 1-0.

The former Brescia and Sampdoria defender was a rock at the back and defended strongly during the match.

 

According to WhoScored, against Boro, Berardi had a pass accuracy of 81.8%, won one header, took 69 touches, made one tackle, five interceptions and two clearances, and put in two crosses.

So far this season, the defender has made 10 starts and six substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 31-year-old made 12 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Whites, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Some Leeds fans were impressed with the display produced by Berardi and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

