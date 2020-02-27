Does Sophia Lillis have a boyfriend? I Am Not Okay with This fans kick-start trend on Twitter

Audiences are wondering if Sophia Lillis has a boyfriend after watching Netflix's I Am Not Okay with This.

There's absolutely no doubt that Sophia Lillis is one to keep an eye on, turning in a wonderful performance in everybody's new Netflix obsession.

For a while now, Stranger Things fans have been waiting for something similar to come along and fill the void. We're sure The End of the F**king World fans have felt similarly, as have Sex Education fanatics, although they haven't exactly been without it for too long just yet.

All three shows appeal to many of the very same demographics, so what if a show existed which blended elements of them together? Now, we no longer have to ask what if, and that's because we have I Am Not Okay with This.

Based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel of the same name, the first seven-episode season arrived on the streaming service recently and has made a quick impression on viewers. It tells the story of a teenager coming to terms with superpowers while navigating the trials and tribulations that coming of age brings.

It's not too surprising that 21 Laps Entertainment - who brought us Stranger Things - produced it and that The End Of The F***ing World director Jonathan Entwistle was a co-creator.

Celebrating Sophia Lillis

There's a lot to admire about the series, but it wouldn't work quite so well without Sophia Lillis centre-stage.

The 18-year-old American actress does a phenomenal job of bringing the character of Sydney to life and her chemistry with co-stars Wyatt Oleff (Stanley) and Sofia Bryant (Dina) is lovely to watch.

It isn't the first time Sophia has impressed us though. Majority audiences were first introduced to her talents in Andy Muschietti's 2017 adaptation of It, in which she played Beverly Marsh. It's a tough role to tackle but she pulled it off. Arguably, the strength of her performance made Bev's relationship with her father the emotional core of the film.

As well as the sequel, she's also been in the TV series Sharp Objects (Young Camille) and such films as Gretel & Hansel (Gretel) and Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (Nancy).

Sophia Lillis attends Netflix's "I Am Not Okay With This" Photocall at The London West Hollywood on February 25, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.

Does Sophia Lillis have a boyfriend?

No, Sophia Lillis is single.

Dating Celebs does confirm that she's had at least one relationship in the past, but doesn't provide how many or who with. Like many celebrities, it's clear that she likes to keep her private life and career separate.

However, there has been something trending on Twitter...

A number of her fans have kickstarted a trend of sharing pictures of the actress, anchored by the caption: "Girls don't want a boyfriend, girls want Sophia Lillis."

There are a number of similarly themed posts already and we suspect the trend will only continue as more and more viewers flock to watch her in I Am Not Okay with This. Check out a selection of tweets below:

Girls doesn't want a boyfriend.

Girls want Sophia Lillis. pic.twitter.com/ZWLljTXEi2 — ღ (@KindlyLillis) January 26, 2020

girls dont want a boyfriend, girls want sophia lillis — ambar ianowt spoilers (@wallstozier) February 17, 2020

girls don’t want a boyfriend, girls want Sophia Lillis pic.twitter.com/hULpoQd2ys — isis pasteris (@teabrew_grn) January 20, 2020

girls don't want a boyfriend, girls want sophia lillispic.twitter.com/dJb0YXGrgT — emily ianowt (@reddiesuck) January 19, 2020

girls don't need a boyfriend, they need sophia lillis and sofia bryant#IANOWT #iamnotokaywiththis pic.twitter.com/JYcY1QpVJ3 — nalu ♡'s milly | ianowt spoilers (@schhnappie) February 26, 2020

Follow Sophia Lillis on Instagram

If you're a fan, you should definitely follow Sophia Lillis on Instagram.

You can find her over at @sophialillis; she currently has a whopping 2.1 million followers.

There are a bunch of great snaps to scroll through including I Am Not Okay with This related posts, including a red carpet premiere picture of her alongside her co-stars.

We hope to see her dropping some hints for a potential second season in the near future. If you haven't watched it yet, what are you waiting for!? If you have, entertaining a rewatch is pretty much inevitable.

