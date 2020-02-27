'What a finish': Darren Bent hails six-assist player who Aston Villa released

Premier League survival hopefuls Aston Villa let exciting winger Corey Blackett-Taylor join League One Tranmere Rovers on a free last summer.

A former Aston Villa youngster produced arguably the best performance of his short career so far in midweek and Darren Bent was left hailing the match-winning heroics of Tranmere Rovers’ winger Corey Blackett-Taylor, speaking to Quest (26 February, 10.30pm).

After spending 12 years honing his talents at Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground, the Midland giants showed Birmingham-born Blackett-Taylor the door when his contract expired at the end of last season.

But the former England U17 international is not letting that disappointment weigh him down.

Blackett-Taylor is really making a name for himself in League One and almost single-handedly gave Tranmere’s survival hopes a massive boost during an inspirational performance against Shrewsbury Town.

It was the jet-heeled wideman who set up Tranmere’s opener, his sixth assist of the season, before showcasing explosive pace to fire home a stunning 95th minute winner – snatching three points for Rovers after they looked to have thrown away a two-goal lead at the New Meadow.

“What a finish this was,” said former £24m Aston Villa striker Bent after a goal he himself would have been proud of.

“To show great spirit, to go two goals up and then let Shrewsbury back in…great finish.”

Blackett-Taylor still has plenty of work to do if he is to live up to his undoubted potential and prove that Aston Villa should have never let him go. But Tranmere boss Micky Mellon was understandably thrilled to see everything come together for his prized asset during a crucial night in the business end of the season.

“He looked a constant threat. You know the quality he’s got,” Mellon gushed to the Liverpool Echo.

“There were a few times I saw him getting into good positions and I thought ‘He’s going to punish them at some stage.’ He hit one that went over the bar, and I thought he had the ability to try and do that. To see that one go in at the end, was terrific.”