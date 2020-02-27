Quick links

'Very special': £16m star says Wolves man is something he's never seen before

Danny Owen
Wolves fans cheer their team on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on November 3, 2018 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.
Premier League high-flyers Wolverhampton Wanderers have one of the best attacking talents in the game in their ranks - Adama Traore.

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City at Molineux on February 14, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Ruben Neves has admitted that he has never before shared a pitch with a player like Wolverhampton Wanderers team-mate Adama Traore, raving about an all-but unstoppable talent in quotes reported by The Sun (27 February, Goals pull-out, page 5).

Arguably the most improved player in the Premier League, the former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough man has been transformed from one of the most frustrating wingers around into a one-man attacking force.

His explosive pace has never been in doubt but Traore has finally added end product to his game of late, producing five goals and ten assists in all competitions.

 

And Neves, the £16 million playmaker who counts the likes of Raul Jimenez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Iker Casillas among his team-mates past and present, can hardly speak higher about one of the most feared footballers on the continent right now.

“I’ve never played alongside anyone quite like Adama in my life. No one I know can match his strength and incredible pace,” the Portugal international said ahead of Thursday’s Europa League round-of-32 second leg clash with Espanyol.

“Our opponents try and stop him any way they can but it’s hard to foul Adama! I know because we have to stop him every day in training sessions. We do our best to foul him and he passes us most of the time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves scores with a spectacular volley during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Espanyol Barcelona at...

“He is a very special player who has improved so much. Nuno has done a great job helping him improve his game.”

Eyebrows were raised when Wolves paid a then-club record £18 million fee to sign Traore from Middlesbrough in 2018 but it’s fair to say his price-tag has sky rocketed in the last six months or so.

90Min claimed in January, amid interest from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and former employers Barcelona, that the Black Country giants would demand £70 million for their jet-heeled talisman these days.

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City at Molineux on February 14, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

