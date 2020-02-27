Report: Three Arsenal youngsters pictured in first-team training before Olympiakos

Mikel Arteta could hand out a debut or two tonight with Zech Medley, Folarin Balogun, Tolaji Bola and Matt Smith hoping for a Europa League chance.

Mikel Arteta welcomed four of Arsenal’s brightest young talents into first-team training on Wednesday ahead of tonight’s Europa League round-of-32 second leg against Olympiakos, in photos provided by Football London, with three potentially in line for a senior bow.

In an ideal world, the former Manchester City coach would be free to rest and rotate at the Emirates, handing out debuts like they are going out of fashion.

But after Arsenal made hard work of the first leg in Greece, snatching a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a late Alexandre Lacazette tap-in, Arteta is likely to rely upon his tried and trusted again with the Europa League representing the Gunners’ best chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Yet that is not to say one or two fresh-faced talents won’t be given the chance to strut their stuff in North London when Olympiakos come to town.

Football London have provided photos of Arsenal’s pre-game training session with Folarin Balogun, Tolaji Bola, Zech Medley and Matt Smith featuring alongside Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and co.

New York-born striker Balogun (above) has been very highly rated behind the scenes for some time and, according to the Mail, Arsenal rejected a £5 million bid from Brentford in January.

21-year-old Bola, meanwhile, will be hoping for an opportunity at left-back after a shoulder injury left Sead Kolasinac on the sidelines again. Smith, a classy and cultured central midfielder who looks every inch an Arsenal player, could also feature along with defender Medley, who made two first-team appearances under Unai Emery last season.

Unlike Medley, Balogun, Bola and Smith have never played for the first-team before.