Report: Klopp signing wants Liverpool to terminate his £25k-a-week contract this summer

Premier League leaders Liverpool are unlikely to find a place for returning Besiktas loanee Loris Karius at Anfield.

Loris Karius is hoping that Liverpool are willing to cancel his £25,000-a-week contract to avoid pricing him out of a summer move away from Anfield, as reported by Fotospor.

As it stands, one of the most disappointing signings in Liverpool’s recent history is set to make a rather awkward return to Merseyside when the 2019/20 season comes to an end.

Karius has spent the last two years in Turkey with Besiktas, but it is fair to say the villain of that 2018 Champions League final has not exactly silenced each and every doubter in Istanbul.

The mistakes that put ‘Old Big Ears’ in the arms of Real Madrid two years ago continue to litter Karius’s game.

And, speaking to Turkish Football recently, Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcin has confirmed that the Super Lig giants are unlikely to trigger the ‘expensive’ option-to-buy clause in the German’s contract.

That does not mean that Karius has given up hope of playing in the Turkish capital next season, however.

Fotospor claims that the £4.7 million former Mainz ace will ask Liverpool to terminate the final 12 months of his £25,000-a-week contract, allowing him to become a free agent and join Besiktas for absolutely nothing.

It remains to be seen whether the current European kings are willing to take such a financial hit on a man who has been replaced between the sticks by Brazil number one Alisson Becker at Anfield.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Besiktas were required to pay £7.5 million if they wanted to sign Karius permanently.