'Real character and heart': Wolves youngster produces excellent debut performance on loan

Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers will have been impressed with how Dion Sanderson has started at Championship Cardiff City.

Dion Sanderson made a fine start to his Cardiff City career in midweek with manager Neil Harris hailing an ‘excellent’ debut performance from the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee, while speaking to Wales Online.

A 20-year-old defender who has been part of Wolves’ academy since 2007, Sanderson has finally made the first league appearance of his career.

Replacing the inconsistent Jazz Richards at right-back, the youngster was certainly thrown into the deep end as Cardiff took on a promotion chasing Nottingham Forest side but, after a couple of shaky moments early on, Sanderson grew into the game to justify Harris’s faith.

No wonder his manager was thrilled.

"I thought he was excellent," Harris said after a game Cardiff were unfortunate to lose 1-0. "He played with real character and heart. He played like a player who had played 100 Championship games.

"He started off great. He got things slightly wrong at times, but didn't everybody on their debut? I'm so chuffed for him, it's just a shame it wasn't in a winning performance."

The Wolves U23 ace has been given the chance to train with Nuno Espirito Santo’s first-team squad in recent months but even testing yourself against Ruben Neves, Adama Traore and co on a daily basis is no substitute for the pressures of game time in one of Europe’s most competitive divisions.

And with Wolves not exactly overloaded with right-backs, Sanderson can harbour hopes of a Premier League debut sooner rather than later if he can build on that impressive start to life with Cardiff.