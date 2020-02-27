Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Cardiff City

Championship

Premier League

'Real character and heart': Wolves youngster produces excellent debut performance on loan

Danny Owen
A general view of Molineux before the Capital One Cup First Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newport County at Molineux on August 11, 2015 in Wolverhampton, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers will have been impressed with how Dion Sanderson has started at Championship Cardiff City.

Dion Sanderson of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest at the Cardiff City Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.

Dion Sanderson made a fine start to his Cardiff City career in midweek with manager Neil Harris hailing an ‘excellent’ debut performance from the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee, while speaking to Wales Online.

A 20-year-old defender who has been part of Wolves’ academy since 2007, Sanderson has finally made the first league appearance of his career.

Replacing the inconsistent Jazz Richards at right-back, the youngster was certainly thrown into the deep end as Cardiff took on a promotion chasing Nottingham Forest side but, after a couple of shaky moments early on, Sanderson grew into the game to justify Harris’s faith.

 

No wonder his manager was thrilled.

"I thought he was excellent," Harris said after a game Cardiff were unfortunate to lose 1-0. "He played with real character and heart. He played like a player who had played 100 Championship games.

"He started off great. He got things slightly wrong at times, but didn't everybody on their debut? I'm so chuffed for him, it's just a shame it wasn't in a winning performance."

Dion Sanderson of Cardiff City FC and Yuri Ribeiro of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest at Cardiff City Stadium on February...

The Wolves U23 ace has been given the chance to train with Nuno Espirito Santo’s first-team squad in recent months but even testing yourself against Ruben Neves, Adama Traore and co on a daily basis is no substitute for the pressures of game time in one of Europe’s most competitive divisions.

And with Wolves not exactly overloaded with right-backs, Sanderson can harbour hopes of a Premier League debut sooner rather than later if he can build on that impressive start to life with Cardiff.

Dion Sanderson of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball past Nathan Tella of Southampton during the Premier League 2 match between Wolverhampton Wanderers U23 and Southampton U23 at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch