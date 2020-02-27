Quick links

Micky Quinn says 'outstanding' Newcastle player is one of the decade's best signings

Steve Bruce's Newcastle United are hovering nervously above the Premier League's relegation zone - thank God they've got Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle United legend Micky Quinn believes in-form goalkeeper Martin Dubravka deserves to be mentioned as one of the club’s best signings of the last decade, in quotes reported by the Chronicle.

It is fair to say few on Tyneside knew much about a Slovakian international shot-stopper when he arrived at St James’ Park from Sparta Prague two years ago.

But a Man of the Match performance on his Magpies debut in a 1-0 win against Manchester United set the tone for what would be a fine Newcastle career for a man who set the club back just £4 million.

 

Dubravka might have made a couple of high-profile errors this season but, without the 31-year-old performing heroics between the sticks on a weekly basis, Steve Bruce’s toothless side would probably be right in the midst of a relegation battle right now.

No goalkeeper in the Premier League has kept more saves than the 31-year-old, who was at his brilliant best last time out despite a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

“Martin Dubravka? He's one of the best signings they've had for probably the last 10 years,” said Quinn, a prolific goalscorer during his time in black and white.

“He was outstanding (at Selhurst Park) kept us in it. If I was Steve Bruce I would have read the riot act - excusing Dubravka - because that performance against Palace just wasn't good enough.”

If only the rest of Bruce’s squad were capable of producing such top-class performances every six or seven days.

Newcastle are bottom of the table for a number of stats, including average possession and shots on goal, while no side in the top-flight have scored fewer goals than the men from the north-east.

If they do avoid the dreaded return to the Championship, Bruce will have Dubravka to thank.

