Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Blackpool

Premier League

League One

UEFA Europa League

'He makes things happen': Manager raves about Wolves loanee after midweek wonder-goal

Danny Owen
A general view of Molineux before the Capital One Cup First Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newport County at Molineux on August 11, 2015 in Wolverhampton, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League high-flyers Wolverhampton Wanderers loaned Connor Ronan out to League One Blackpool in the January transfer window.

Blackpool's Connor Ronan (left) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Leauge One match between Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road on February 25, 2020 in...

Connor Ronan’s midweek wonder-goal left his Blackpool boss David Dunn raving about the ability of a Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee, in quotes reported by the Gazette.

A lot has changed at Molineux since Paul Lambert handed a first-team debut to an 18-year-old wonder-kid in January 2017 – and not just in the dugout.

At the time, Wolves were a mid-table Championship team. Three years on, they have one foot and four toes in the Europa League round-of-16 ahead of Thursday night’s return leg against Espanyol.

 

Ronan, however, has played no part of the club’s remarkable continental campaign, having joined League One Blackpool on loan in January after spending the first half of the season with Dunajska Streda in Slovakia.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international opened his account for the Tangerines, and in some style, with a 30-yard screamer against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night; a moment of supreme quality not often seen in the third-tier of English football.

“It was good, so I was pleased for him. I thought he caught it extremely well, so I’m pleased for the kid he’s got his first goal for the club and hopefully there’s more to come,” said interim boss Dunn, a former Premier League star of Birmingham and Blackburn.

Bolton Wanderers' Remi Matthews is beaten by a shot from Blackpool's Connor Ronan (not shown) during the Sky Bet Leauge One match between Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road...

“I thought he was excellent last week at AFC Wimbledon as well, he’s got such a good touch. He makes things happen for us.”

Dunn, a talented creative midfielder himself in his playing days, has challenged Ronan to add more goals and assists to his armoury as the 21-year-old looks to live up to the potential which saw him tipped for big things at Wolves not so long ago.

It remains to be seen, however, if Ronan still has a future at Molineux. Wolves are not exactly short of talent in the centre of the park these days and an academy graduate might have missed the boat.

Dublin , Ireland - 19 November 2019; Connor Ronan of Republic of Ireland prior to the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Sweden at Tallaght...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch