'He acts like a captain': Europa League hero gushes about Rangers teammate

Rangers fans react as Rangers come back from 0-2 to win the match 3-2 during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...
Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership giants beat Braga in Portugal with Ryan Kent's winner protected brilliantly by George Edmundson and Connor Goldson.

George Edmundson and Allan McGregor of Rangers FC celebrate the victory at the end of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at...

Europa League hero George Edmundson has paid a gushing tribute to his central defensive partner Connor Goldson after Rangers’ hard-fought victory against Braga on Wednesday afternoon, speaking to the BBC.

It is fair to say the Gers have not exactly looked assured at the back since they returned from the winter break.

But, just six days after they were ripped apart again and again by an all-action Braga side in a dramatic round-of-32 first leg clash at Ibrox, the Glasgow giants dug deep and produced arguably their finest defensive performance of the season in Portugal.

 

Edmundson, making his first Europa League appearance, was nothing short of outstanding on the night, winning countless headers and showcasing his expert positional sense as Rangers protected Ryan Kent’s second-half goal with their lives.

In fact, perhaps the only player more impressive than the former Oldham Athletic youngster was standing just a few feet to his right.

"It was great to have Connor beside me," Edmundson said of the exceptional Goldson.

"He's taken me under his wing and has been massive for me. People probably don't notice the thing he does in games, but he coaches you and acts like a captain.

Connor Goldson of Rangers FC celebrates the victory at the end of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de...

"He's been really good for me and improves me every day. He's a top professional and, when we're training and playing games, he gives me little bits of advice."

A £3.5 million signing from Brighton in 2018, Goldson continues to divide the Ibrox faithful but his stellar performance against the Primeira Liga high-flyers has silenced the critics for now at least.

Question marks remain over his decision making and his technical ability. But, when it comes to dominating opposition centre-forwards and throwing his body on the line, no one can doubt Goldson’s commitment to the cause.

Trincao Francisco of Braga and Connor Goldson of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

