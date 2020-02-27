Quick links

Aston Villa reportedly want to sign £30m-rated 25-year-old

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith celebrates following the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final match between Aston Villa and Derby County at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2019 in London, United...
Dean Smith's Premier League strugglers Villa could reportedly strengthen their midfield with Marseille's Ligue 1 star Morgan Sanson.

Morgan Sanson of Marseille during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC (LOSC) and Olympique de Marseille (OM) at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in Lille, France.

Aston Villa have joined the growing list of Premier League clubs showing an interest in Marseille’s £30 million play-maker Morgan Sanson, according to La Phoceen.

It almost goes without saying that, if Villa do succumb to relegation in their first season back in the big time, their chances of luring one of Ligue 1’s most influential midfielders to the Midlands will go up in smoke.

But, with Marseille under pressure to raise funds in order to avoid potential Financial Fair Play sanctions, the French giants could be willing to listen to offers for Sanson over the summer with a bid of £30 million enough to tempt them into a summer sale (Le10 Sport).

 

The Express reported recently that Everton, Manchester United, Tottenham, Southampton and West Ham are all interested in a dynamic midfielder with a defence-splitting pass and boundless energy, but now Aston Villa have joined the race, too.

There’s little doubt that Sanson would represent a perfect fit for a forward-thinking side who tend to play attractive, possession-based football under Dean Smith with the former Montpellier talisman sharing more than a few similarities with the magnificent John McGinn.

(L-R) Morgan Sanson of Olympique Marseille, Loic Remy of Lille during the French League 1 match between Lille v Olympique Marseille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in...

The Scot has been badly missed since breaking his ankle in December and, with no one in Smith’s squad capable of replicating McGinn’s impact, perhaps this explains why Sanson has been targeted ahead of what could be another hectic off-season.

A £30 million fee would see Sanson replace Tyrone Mings as the most expensive player in Aston Villa’s history.

Morgan Sanson of Marseille during the french Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Velodrome on October 28, 2018 in Marseille, France.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

