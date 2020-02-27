Aston Villa reportedly want to sign £30m-rated 25-year-old

Dean Smith's Premier League strugglers Villa could reportedly strengthen their midfield with Marseille's Ligue 1 star Morgan Sanson.

Aston Villa have joined the growing list of Premier League clubs showing an interest in Marseille’s £30 million play-maker Morgan Sanson, according to La Phoceen.

It almost goes without saying that, if Villa do succumb to relegation in their first season back in the big time, their chances of luring one of Ligue 1’s most influential midfielders to the Midlands will go up in smoke.

But, with Marseille under pressure to raise funds in order to avoid potential Financial Fair Play sanctions, the French giants could be willing to listen to offers for Sanson over the summer with a bid of £30 million enough to tempt them into a summer sale (Le10 Sport).

The Express reported recently that Everton, Manchester United, Tottenham, Southampton and West Ham are all interested in a dynamic midfielder with a defence-splitting pass and boundless energy, but now Aston Villa have joined the race, too.

There’s little doubt that Sanson would represent a perfect fit for a forward-thinking side who tend to play attractive, possession-based football under Dean Smith with the former Montpellier talisman sharing more than a few similarities with the magnificent John McGinn.

The Scot has been badly missed since breaking his ankle in December and, with no one in Smith’s squad capable of replicating McGinn’s impact, perhaps this explains why Sanson has been targeted ahead of what could be another hectic off-season.

SEE ALSO: Report names the player who could make his Aston Villa debut vs Tottenham

A £30 million fee would see Sanson replace Tyrone Mings as the most expensive player in Aston Villa’s history.