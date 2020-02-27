'Absolutely outstanding': Ally McCoist says two Rangers players were 'marvellous' against Braga

Steven Gerrard's Rangers produced a great Europa League performance in Portugal with George Edmundson, Ryan Jack and Connor Goldson starring.

Ryan Jack and George Edmundson were nothing short of ‘marvellous’ during Rangers’ 1-0 Europa League triumph away at Braga on Wednesday afternoon, Ibrox legend Ally McCoist has told BT Sport (26 February, 7:00pm).

If you said last week, when Abel Ruiz fired Braga into a 2-0 lead in Glasgow on the hour mark, that Steven Gerrard’s side would be in the hat for the next round then you’d have been met with a sea of dumbfounded faces.

But thanks to a scarcely-believable comeback win at Ibrox in the first leg, and a stirring defensive effort in the second, the Scottish giants overcame their pretty-passing Portuguese opponents over 180 minutes of enthralling action.

A 1-0 win in Braga sealed Rangers’ progress, and a 4-2 aggregate scoreline, with Ryan Kent speeding away from the home defence to squeeze home the only goal of the game in one of Europe’s most picturesque arenas.

With Braga pressing for an equaliser, Edmundson, Jack and the colossal Connor Goldson produced an almost faultless defensive display with their work-rate, team-ethic and blood-thirsty desire for victory leaving McCoist with goosebumps.

“I was critical of the defence (during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with St Johnstone. (But tonight) they were magnificent,” McCoist quipped. “Absolutely outstanding.

“Edmundson; marvellous. Jack; marvellous.”

Arguably Rangers’ fifth-choice centre-back at the start of the season, Edmundson barely put a foot wrong in his first Europa League appearance. With him and Goldson looking all-but unbeatable, Nikola Katic and Filip Helander might have to get comfy on the bench for the time being.