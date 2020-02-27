Quick links

'Absolutely outstanding': Ally McCoist says two Rangers players were 'marvellous' against Braga

Danny Owen
14th April 2019, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Cup football, semi final, Aberdeen versus Celtic; Ex Rangers star Ally McCoist watches on
Steven Gerrard's Rangers produced a great Europa League performance in Portugal with George Edmundson, Ryan Jack and Connor Goldson starring.

Steven Gerrard the manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on...

Ryan Jack and George Edmundson were nothing short of ‘marvellous’ during Rangers’ 1-0 Europa League triumph away at Braga on Wednesday afternoon, Ibrox legend Ally McCoist has told BT Sport (26 February, 7:00pm).

If you said last week, when Abel Ruiz fired Braga into a 2-0 lead in Glasgow on the hour mark, that Steven Gerrard’s side would be in the hat for the next round then you’d have been met with a sea of dumbfounded faces.

But thanks to a scarcely-believable comeback win at Ibrox in the first leg, and a stirring defensive effort in the second, the Scottish giants overcame their pretty-passing Portuguese opponents over 180 minutes of enthralling action.

 

A 1-0 win in Braga sealed Rangers’ progress, and a 4-2 aggregate scoreline, with Ryan Kent speeding away from the home defence to squeeze home the only goal of the game in one of Europe’s most picturesque arenas.

With Braga pressing for an equaliser, Edmundson, Jack and the colossal Connor Goldson produced an almost faultless defensive display with their work-rate, team-ethic and blood-thirsty desire for victory leaving McCoist with goosebumps.

Ryan Jack of Rangers FC battles for possession with Joao Palhinha of Braga during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio...

“I was critical of the defence (during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with St Johnstone. (But tonight) they were magnificent,” McCoist quipped. “Absolutely outstanding.

“Edmundson; marvellous. Jack; marvellous.”

Arguably Rangers’ fifth-choice centre-back at the start of the season, Edmundson barely put a foot wrong in his first Europa League appearance. With him and Goldson looking all-but unbeatable, Nikola Katic and Filip Helander might have to get comfy on the bench for the time being.

George Edmundson and Allan McGregor of Rangers FC celebrate the victory at the end of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

