Death in Paradise season 9 episode 8 cast: Guest stars Frances Tomelty, Andi Osho and Peter De Jersey

The Death in Paradise season 9 episode 8 cast boasts some terrific guest stars.

There's some bad news...

The eighth episode of Death in Paradise season 9 serves as its conclusion. That means we'll have quite a wait in store before we see more episodes, and we speak on behalf of the fans in saying it will surely be missed.

However, there's no denying that it's been an absolutely cracking season!

Robert Thorogood's BBC crime-drama first arrived on screens way back in 2011 and has kept us immersed ever since. The stories it spins have become increasingly interesting, with season 9 particularly packed with mystery. Then again, what made this season such a success is the ensemble of new faces it scored for the cast.

It was a huge risk bringing in Ralf Little to replace Ardal O'Hanlon, but an admirable decision that has actually paid off pretty well. Along with Ralf, they've brought in great guest stars every single week, and even in the last, they haven't skimped on the talent.

AFTER IT: Get to know I Am Not Okay with This star Wyatt Oleff

Death in Paradise season 9 episode 8 cast

As highlighted by the Radio Times, listed below are the Death in Paradise season 9 episode 8 cast members:

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker

Aude Legastelois-Bidé as DS Madeleine Dumas

Tobi Bakare as Officer JP Hooper

Shyko Amos as Officer Ruby Patterson

Peter De Jersey as Robert Garwood

Frances Tomelty as Olivia Reeves

Ukweli Roach as Archie Garwood

Andi Osho as Precious Abellard

Jonathan Livingstone as Finlay Gerard

Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Some of these will be very familiar, so let's take a moment to spotlight the episode's guest stars...

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS: Where was it filmed?

Frances Tomelty stars in Death in Paradise

It's great to see Frances Tomelty join the mix.

She plays the character of Olivia Reeves, who is a prestigious screen and stage actress who retired to Saint Marie after going blind.

The 71-year-old actress has starred in a wide range of projects across her career and fans of the TV series Catastrophe will surely recognise her as Carol. If you're unfamiliar with the show, perhaps you'll have seen her in Peaky Blinders (she played Bethany Boswell), Unforgotten (Maureen Sullivan), 1998's Vanity Fair mini-series (Mrs. O'Dowd) and Charlie (Sarah Haughey).

Most recently, she also starred in an episode of London Kills as Anne.

NETFLIX GOLD! Gentefied deserves renewal asap!

Spotlighting Andi Osho

As a taxi driver and friend of Olivia, we have 47-year-old British comedian and actress Andi Osho.

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in an episode of the TV series Night & Day in 2002 (she played Jo Radcliffe).

There have been plenty of TV roles since then though in the likes of 2020's On the Edge (Mum), National Treasure: Kiri (Rochelle Akindele), Grime Town (Chivonne/Mardi), Breaking Hollywood: One Actor at a Time (Claridia Fortune), Uncle (DJ) and most notably Curfew (Jenny Donahue).

If you're a film fan, it's worth knowing that she recently starred in the superhero hit Shazam! (Ms. E.B. Glover) and David F. Sandberg's chilling 2016 horror flick Lights Out.

Peter De Jersey and more Death in Paradise guest stars

There's more where that came from!

In the role of Olivia's husband Robert Garwood, we have Peter De Jersey. The actor has been in some of the best TV shows in recent memory, with roles in Line of Duty (Joel Rossport), Broadchurch (SOCO Brian Young) and Doctor Foster: A Woman Scorned (Nick Stanford).

Moving on, we also have Ukweli Roach as Robert's son, Archie Garwood. The actor is best known for playing Dr. Robert Borden in Blindspot but was also in Humans (Anatole) and Grantchester (Johnny Johnson). Then there's Jonathan Livingstone who plays Finlay Gerrard; he previously starred in Chewing Gum and is set to play Raymond in the 2020 adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches, with Anne Hathaway playing the Grand High Witch.

In other news, Greed's end credits put it all into perspective.