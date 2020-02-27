Is Death in Paradise season 10 confirmed? Ralf Little teases a big surprise!

Hopes have swiftly turned to Death in Paradise season 10 after DI Neville Parker goes down well with fans.

Too much of a good thing is just never enough...

Soap fans are lucky. Every week they're treated to a handful of episodes, given so many opportunities to catch up with and drop in on their favourite characters.

If only it were like that for series. Often, a great season of television can leave you feeling desperate for more - this will be rather familiar to those who have long been tuning in to watch Death in Paradise.

Robert Thorogood's BBC crime-drama first landed on screens way back in 2011 and since then we've seen so much great talent come aboard to participate in its mysteries. Season 8 saw Ralf Little arrive on the scene to replace Ardal O'Hanlon, joined by a wealth of exciting guest stars every episode.

It's come to a conclusion now though with episode 8 and it's already worth thinking ahead...

Is Death in Paradise season 10 confirmed?

Yes, Death in Paradise season 10 has been confirmed.

An air date is yet to be announced. However, there's no harm in making an educated guess judged on the previous seasons.

Season 8 concluded airing at the very end of February 2019, while season 9 kickstarted at the beginning of January 2020. between them, we have a clear ten-month gap. Similarly, season 9 concluded with episode 8 at the end of February (Thursday, 27th).

Considering it has already been renewed, it's highly likely that we'll see season 10 surface around the same time next year. So, while it's not confirmed, we expect we'll be tucking into the forthcoming batch of Death in Paradise episodes in January 2021.

Ralf Little talks Death in Paradise's future

While that may sound like a long wait, central star Ralf Little (DI Neville Parker) suggests there's something different to look forward to going ahead - he'll make sure of that!

We've had a few actors come and go in the lead role of the show, but Ralf has plans to make his character stand out from the pack.

In conversation with the Metro about potential specifics going forward, he revealed: “There may be a scene that they write where it's like, 'Oh Neville's having a shower', and then he sees Harry and he runs out of the shower... What I want to happen on the day of shooting, when they go, 'Okay, can you…?' I'll just take my T-shirt off and they'll go, 'Wait a second. Why are you ripped?’”

It'll definitely be a shock to unsuspecting audiences and not exactly part of the plan. He joked: "Neville is not meant to be ripped but I'm going to give them no choice... I've never bothered to be motivated before so I'm going to be like, 'Right, just in case.'"

We hope you enjoyed the latest season. Bring on more!

