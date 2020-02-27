Curb Your Enthusiasm adds Isla Fisher to season 10 - Wedding Crashers fans can’t handle it!

Curb Your Enthusiasm has been a huge hit for fans in the US and the UK thanks to its conveyor belt of incredible guest stars.

It's always a pleasant surprise to see a familiar face in a film or TV show.

'I recognise you!' is a regular shout in many a living room whenever a well-known actor makes a cameo appearance in something on TV.

In the case of Larry David's long-running comedy series, Curb Your Enthusiasm, fans are regularly treated to a plethora of famous cameos as each episode of the series features a swathe of newcomers each time around.

In season 10, which arrived at long last in early 2020 we've seen some huge actors added to the cast and episode 5, titled Insufficient Praise, Curb Your Enthusiasm welcomes the likes of Vince Vaughan and Isla Fisher.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10

Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm arrived on the US network HBO on January 19th and followed suit on the new Sky Comedy channel in the UK on February 1st with new episodes following weekly.

The new season will consist of 10 episodes and is expected to come to an end on April 4th, 2020 here in the UK.

Coming up on February 29th, meanwhile, is the fifth episode in season 10 and it's not one that fans will want to miss with some big names being welcomed into the cast.

Season 10 welcomes Isla Fisher

The upcoming fifth episode, arriving on Sky Comedy on Saturday, February 29th, welcomes Isla Fisher and Vince Vaughan to the cast and it's something that fans of the 2005 film Wedding Crashers are no doubt excited to see.

Unlike many acting cameos, Isla Fisher is not playing a fictionalised version of herself in Curb Your Enthusiasm and is instead, taking on the role of Carol alongside Vince Vaughan who is also taking on a new role as the character Freddie Funkhouser.

In the episode, Carol is Richard's new girlfriend and a gift from Larry reveals an unusual trait about Carol.

Isla Fisher: Films and TV

Isla Fisher has had a long and winding road into the acting career. After being born in the Middle Eastern country of Oman, Isla moved to Australia at the age of six. On top of that, when she was 21, after already making her acting debut, she studied at L'École Internationale de Théâtre Jacques Lecoq in Paris to further hone her craft.

Her acting debut came in the 1993 TV film Clowning Around 2, but the most prominent role in her early career came in the Australian soap Home and Away where she appeared in over 300 episodes between 1994 and 1997.

The majority of film fans will likely recognise Isla Fisher best from the likes of 2002's Scooby-Doo film as well as 2005's The Wedding Crashers which is one of her biggest roles to date.

More recently, Isla Fisher, who has been married to Sacha Baron Cohen since 2010, has appeared in the likes of Arrested Development, The Brothers Grimsby and the newly released film Greed.

Episode 5 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, featuring Isla Fisher, airs at 9pm on February 29th on Sky Comedy and will also be available on the streaming service Now TV not long after.