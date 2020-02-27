Quick links

Celtic

UEFA Europa League

Confirmed: Celtic lineup v FC Copenhagen at Celtic Park tonight

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of the stadium seats ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are in action in the Europa League this evening.

A general view of the stadium seats ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic will be looking to progress in the Europa League this evening when they take on FC Copenhagen at Celtic Park.

Neil Lennon’s side played out a 1-1 draw with Copenhagen away from home in Denmark in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie last week.

Subscribe

The Hoops will head into this evening’s game as favourites and will fancy their chances of winning it and booking their place in the next round.

 

Celtic’s bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers have already secured their place in the last-16 stage of the Europa League this season.

This is how Celtic will line up against Copenhagen at Celtic Park in the Europa League this evening:

Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic gives a thumbs up after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in...

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Lennon has praised Southampton-owned goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

The England international goalkeeper, signed on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer of 2019, made a save from a penalty against the Danish team in the first leg last week.

Lennon told The Scottish Sun about Forster: “He’s got a good knack for it. He made a great save in the last one.”

Fraser Forster of Celtic applauds fans after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch