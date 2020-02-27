Confirmed: Celtic lineup v FC Copenhagen at Celtic Park tonight

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are in action in the Europa League this evening.

Celtic will be looking to progress in the Europa League this evening when they take on FC Copenhagen at Celtic Park.

Neil Lennon’s side played out a 1-1 draw with Copenhagen away from home in Denmark in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie last week.

The Hoops will head into this evening’s game as favourites and will fancy their chances of winning it and booking their place in the next round.

Celtic’s bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers have already secured their place in the last-16 stage of the Europa League this season.

This is how Celtic will line up against Copenhagen at Celtic Park in the Europa League this evening:

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Lennon has praised Southampton-owned goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

The England international goalkeeper, signed on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer of 2019, made a save from a penalty against the Danish team in the first leg last week.

Lennon told The Scottish Sun about Forster: “He’s got a good knack for it. He made a great save in the last one.”