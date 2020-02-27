Is Home series 3 confirmed? Return of Channel 4 sitcom earns more praise!

Fans of the Channel 4 series Home would be more than welcoming of series 3.

Channel 4 rarely steer us wrong when it comes to comedy. 

They've arguably delivered many of the best UK sitcoms of the last twenty years, with clear highlights such as Peep Show, The Inbetweeners, Fresh Meat, The IT Crowd and Friday Night Dinner.

You may have noticed something about the list... other than Friday Night Dinner, these are shows which are sadly no longer running. That doesn't matter much though when they're still putting out hilarious and original content. 

One of the more noteworthy efforts of the last couple of years is Home. 

The series centres upon a family who return home from holidaying in France to discover a refugee from the Syrian capital of Damascus in the boot of their car. On the surface, this is as far from comedy as it gets. However, with great writers and a solid cast, evidently, it's possible. 

We chronicle Sami (played by Youssef Kerkour) as he adjusts to UK life, laughing along as the humour becomes increasingly sharp and inventive, also providing some thought-provoking observations. 

Channel 4: Home series 3 confirmed?

No, Home series 3 on Channel 4 is yet to be confirmed.  

Series 2 began airing on Wednesday, February 5th 2020, with the sixth and final episode airing on Wednesday, March 11th. 

If it's to be renewed, we can make an educated guess regarding when to expect it by considering the previous seasons. Series 1 concluded at the beginning of April in 2019. So, roughly there was a ten-month gap between the first series airing and the second commencing. 

If this is to repeat for the third series, then perhaps we can expect it to arrive sometime in January 2021. 

It's a brilliant series and audiences are absolutely loving the new episodes, as are we. Renewal would be a no-brainer. 

Home series 2: Audiences react on Twitter

When considering shows for renewal, audience reception is key. 

If the reaction to Home's latest crop of episodes is anything to go by, things are looking good. A number of fans have flocked to Twitter to encourage others to watch it, praising the cast and writing.

