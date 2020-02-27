Carlton Cole shares what he wants from West Ham supporters

Carlton Cole had a message for the West Ham fans ahead of a crucial game.





Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole has called on the club's fans to get behind the players during Saturday's crunch clash with Southampton.

As per Sky Sports, Cole, 36, called for unity at the London Stadium and believes the side will have a better chance of success if everyone is on the same page.

He said: "(I've) been in this position before. I know how important the support of the fans is to the players when they are going through tough times. London Stadium when everyone is creating noise and positive energy is a fantastic place to be, and we need the players to walk out into that wall of noise just before 3pm on Saturday.

"I would also urge the fans to do the same thing even if things aren't going well. We have to be realistic and accept sometimes things don't go as planned. If we do go behind the fans need to be even more vocal, behind the team, because you do genuinely feel that on the pitch. The environment needs to be one of togetherness and strength."





West Ham fans are in a stadium many of them never wanted with a manager they don't really want and a squad which shouldn't be in a relegation battle.

They likely traveled to Anfield expecting a heavy defeat and a further opportunity to protest against the ownership of the club.

What they got was a surprisingly spirited performance but they need to use that as a springboard to play like that in a more winnable game this weekend.

In this instance, you feel it'll be the players who have to make something to get the fans to produce the noise because Hammers fans have got plenty of their own frustrations.



