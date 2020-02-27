'Can't be easy': Some Leeds fans react to news after yesterday's win

Leeds United recorded a narrow win over Middlesbrough last night.

Leeds United fans on Twitter have reacted to the news that Jean-Kevin Augustin missed Leeds United's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on Wednesday night because of an injury, and is also set to miss their clash against Hull on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa confirmed to Leeds Live that Augustin didn't feature in the matchday squad at the Riverside because he had a 'muscular problem in his hamstring'.

There are some Leeds fans who are sympathetic towards Augustin because he has to come in on the back of playing very little football and then try to adjust to Biela's tough and high-intensity training - it's difficult even for the players who are used to it.

The frustration from the Leeds fans lies more towards the board and their decision to have only two strikers at the club - one in Patrick Bamford, who is out-of-form, and another in Augustin who is inexperienced in England.

Before Augustin walked through the doors there was talk about the Leeds board, and Bielsa, not really adding the depth to the squad that the fans wanted.

But given that Bielsa likes working with small squads, it does make life that more difficult for the players and the fans watching from the stands.

Given the Augustin situation, it wouldn't surprise some if he doesn't play again this season or if his situation turns similar to the one Izzy Brown faced during the last campaign.

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Agustin's injury:

Safe to say we totally failed to strengthen the team in January much the same as last year. Absolute joke. — Nasty (@nastylufc) February 26, 2020

He is nowhere near fit maybe giving him a couple of intensive weeks of training — ashley maeer (@a_maeer) February 26, 2020

Very frustrating. — Mark Dennett (@markdennett86) February 26, 2020

Christ another izzy brown ,where's padvada? — Tony Fitzgerald (@ScottTonyfitz11) February 26, 2020

He’s not going to play this season — Joe Atherton (@joetmatherton) February 26, 2020

Can’t be easy hardly playing and then coming into the Bielsa intensity training #lufc — Scott Parkes (@scottyparkes) February 26, 2020

Having 2 strikers when chasing promotion is a mistake! One injured and one out of form and nothing else, unfortunate about edmundson but bielsa doesn’t rate him — Michael Baxter (@Marceloleeds) February 26, 2020