Leeds United

'Can't be easy': Some Leeds fans react to news after yesterday's win

Amir Mir
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Wednesday 26th February 2020.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United recorded a narrow win over Middlesbrough last night.

Jean-kevin Augustin of Leeds United arrives ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United fans on Twitter have reacted to the news that Jean-Kevin Augustin missed Leeds United's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on Wednesday night because of an injury, and is also set to miss their clash against Hull on Saturday. 

Marcelo Bielsa confirmed to Leeds Live that Augustin didn't feature in the matchday squad at the Riverside because he had a 'muscular problem in his hamstring'. 

 

There are some Leeds fans who are sympathetic towards Augustin because he has to come in on the back of playing very little football and then try to adjust to Biela's tough and high-intensity training - it's difficult even for the players who are used to it. 

The frustration from the Leeds fans lies more towards the board and their decision to have only two strikers at the club - one in Patrick Bamford, who is out-of-form, and another in Augustin who is inexperienced in England. 

Before Augustin walked through the doors there was talk about the Leeds board, and Bielsa, not really adding the depth to the squad that the fans wanted. 

Leeds United's Jean-Kevin Augustin during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds, England.

But given that Bielsa likes working with small squads, it does make life that more difficult for the players and the fans watching from the stands. 

Given the Augustin situation, it wouldn't surprise some if he doesn't play again this season or if his situation turns similar to the one Izzy Brown faced during the last campaign. 

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Agustin's injury: 

