Brian Little shares what he noticed about usually cool Aston Villa man last week

Aston Villa have the chance to win their first major trophy since 1996 when they contest the League Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday.

Brian Little has claimed that 'for the first time' he noticed 'real anger' in the face of Dean Smith following Aston Villa's defeat to Southampton, as he told Sky Sports News (25/02/20 at 14:45 pm).

Villa will contest the League Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday and they go into the match in a bad run of form and having just produced arguably their poorest performance of the season.

Little was Villa manager the last time the Midlands side lifted a trophy - the League Cup in 1996 when they beat Howard Wilkinson's Leeds United.

Now they have the chance to add yet another trophy to their cabinet, as Little shared how the usually cool Smith looked pretty irate following that defeat at the St Mary's.

"His team have let him down a little the week before it [the final], so he will be a bit chewed up about that," Smith told Sky Sports. "But, at the same time, it may help him in the same way.

"They were disappointing last weekend. I think for the first time I saw a bit of real anger in his face after the game. He is the coolest fella I have ever met. I cannot believe how calm he can be."

It would be an almighty upset if Villa are to beat City on Sunday at Wembley. The last time the duo met, Pep Guardiola's side put six past Smith's men at Villa Park last month.

But that's what finals are there for. Anything can happen over 90 minutes and there's no doubt that Villa will have to play out of their skins if they are to be lifting the trophy at the end of the day.

Jack Grealish is going to be the player everyone in Claret & Blue will look to because if Smith's side are to have a chance, he has to turn up like he has been doing all season for his boyhood club.