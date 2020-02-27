Boss says Newcastle man has averted 'disaster' after Wednesday development

Dan Barlaser's injury sparked concerns the Newcastle United player could miss the rest of Rotherham's season.

The loaned-out Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser may be back in action sooner than feared.

Barlaser, who has played a key role in Rotherham United's ascent to the top of League One, was stretchered off during Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Coventry City.

That sparked concerns the Newcastle academy product could miss Rotherham's title run-in, as a result.

But after Barlaser underwent an initial scan on Wednesday, the Millers manager Paul Warne told The Advertiser: "He might be out for only a week to ten days, which is great.

"It could have been eight to 10 weeks. That would have been a disaster. So far, it is as good news as it could be."

But a second examination awaits the 23-year-old Gateshead native.

"The first one showed no ligament damage," added Warne. "However, on one side, because of the swelling, the medical people just couldn’t see. We are waiting for the swelling to go down so that can be reassessed."

Barlaser has only played three times for Newcastle in a competitive fixture.

And it remains to be seen what the future holds for the player, who has also had loans at Crewe Alexandra and Accrington Stanley, when he returns to St James' Park.

Barlaser is due to enter the final year of his Newcastle contract this summer.

The Magpies could lose Barlaser's fellow midfielders Matty Longstaff and Nabil Bentaleb at the end of their respective permanent and loan deals.