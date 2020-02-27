Bielsa's former translator reacts to Gaetano Berardi's Leeds United performance

Leeds United defender played his part in another clean sheet.

An injury to Kalvin Phillips prompted a reshuffle for Leeds against Middlesbrough.

It meant Ben White was shifted into midfield to replace Phillips, and Gaetano Berardi took his place in defence.

Berardi is one of Leeds' longest serving players, a relic of the Massimo Cellino era, and yet he remains a vital part of the Leeds squad in 2020, six years after he signed.

The Swiss defender did his job effectively as the Whites kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory, with Mateusz Klich scoring the winner.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa's former assistant Salim Lamrani reacted to Berardi's performance and praised his contribution.

Berardi always does the job

Berardi always does the job

— Salim Lamrani (@SalimLamraniOff) February 27, 2020

Berardi is a firm third choice at Leeds behind Liam Cooper and Ben White, but he has had an effective season still.

He has made 10 Championship starts and a further six substitute appearances, blotted by the one red card back in October.