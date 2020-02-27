Quick links

Bielsa's former translator reacts to Gaetano Berardi's Leeds United performance

Leeds United's Gaetano Berardi during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United defender played his part in another clean sheet.

Gaetano Berardi of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on April 3, 2018 in London, England.

An injury to Kalvin Phillips prompted a reshuffle for Leeds against Middlesbrough.

It meant Ben White was shifted into midfield to replace Phillips, and Gaetano Berardi took his place in defence.

Berardi is one of Leeds' longest serving players, a relic of the Massimo Cellino era, and yet he remains a vital part of the Leeds squad in 2020, six years after he signed.

 

The Swiss defender did his job effectively as the Whites kept a clean sheet  in a 1-0 victory, with Mateusz Klich scoring the winner.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa's former assistant Salim Lamrani reacted to Berardi's performance and praised his contribution.

Berardi is a firm third choice at Leeds behind Liam Cooper and Ben White, but he has had an effective season still.

He has made 10 Championship starts and a further six substitute appearances, blotted by the one red card back in October.

Gaetano Berardi of Leeds is sent off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United at The Den on October 05, 2019 in London, England.

