Bielsa says he changed his mind about starting Leeds player at the last minute yesterday

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has picked up another injury, with the midfielder sidelined last night.

Marcelo Bielsa has admitted to Leeds Live that he changed his mind about starting Kalvin Phillips for Leeds United at the last minute yesterday.

Phillips was not in Leeds’ starting line-up yesterday, with the midfielder suffering with injury.

The enforcer’s absence was a blow to Leeds, as Bielsa admitted that he fully intended to play Phillips right up until the day of the game.

However, after an assessment on the problem from Leeds physio team, it was decided that Phillips just wasn’t fit enough to feature.

“He has an evaluation today in the morning. He wasn’t 100 per cent to play. Yesterday we thought he would play and today it was impossible,” Bielsa admitted.

“Kalvin, I don’t know [if he’ll be fit for Saturday]. Probably, but don’t want to make the same mistake of saying he will play.”

Thankfully for Leeds Phillips’s absence did not cost them too heavily.

Leeds still managed to pick up a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside, as they continued their fine run of form.

Ben White stepped into midfield in Phillips’s absence and although he wasn’t as comfortable in a more advanced role, he did a good enough job covering his defence to help the Whites claim a clean sheet.

White made one tackle, intercepted two Boro passes and cleared the ball away twice over the 90 minutes.

Leeds' win means that they have now maintained their five point advantage over Fulham, with 11 games left to play this term.