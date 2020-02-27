Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Bielsa says he changed his mind about starting Leeds player at the last minute yesterday

John Verrall
Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United squats during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has picked up another injury, with the midfielder sidelined last night.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.

Marcelo Bielsa has admitted to Leeds Live that he changed his mind about starting Kalvin Phillips for Leeds United at the last minute yesterday.

Phillips was not in Leeds’ starting line-up yesterday, with the midfielder suffering with injury.

The enforcer’s absence was a blow to Leeds, as Bielsa admitted that he fully intended to play Phillips right up until the day of the game.

However, after an assessment on the problem from Leeds physio team, it was decided that Phillips just wasn’t fit enough to feature.

 

“He has an evaluation today in the morning. He wasn’t 100 per cent to play. Yesterday we thought he would play and today it was impossible,” Bielsa admitted.

“Kalvin, I don’t know [if he’ll be fit for Saturday]. Probably, but don’t want to make the same mistake of saying he will play.”

Thankfully for Leeds Phillips’s absence did not cost them too heavily.

Leeds still managed to pick up a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside, as they continued their fine run of form.

Kalvin Phillips and his teammates celebrate winning the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Leeds United at the New York Stadium, Rotherham on Saturday 26th January...

Ben White stepped into midfield in Phillips’s absence and although he wasn’t as comfortable in a more advanced role, he did a good enough job covering his defence to help the Whites claim a clean sheet.

White made one tackle, intercepted two Boro passes and cleared the ball away twice over the 90 minutes.

Leeds' win means that they have now maintained their five point advantage over Fulham, with 11 games left to play this term.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch