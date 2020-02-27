Bent says 'incredible' West Brom stat proves Bilic right

Bent praised West Brom's recent form and highlighted their defensive solidity.





Former Premier League striker Darren Bent was full of praise for West Brom's February form after they saw off Preston North End 2-0 this week.

Speaking on Quest, Bent highlighted the fact that the Baggies have only faced six shots on target during a month where they won five matches and drew the other one.

He said: "They've won five out of six, one draw - it's absolutely sensational form. They've played some good sides in there, Forest and Bristol City. Crunch time, fantastic."

Colin Murray showed the graphic which showed they've faced just six shots on target this month and Bent said: "It's incredible. They've got a Premier League manager. That's why he moaned at Cardiff. One of them's a penalty! It's fantastic. If they're gonna get promoted, that needs to continue."





West Brom wobbled a bit through the winter and handed an opportunity out to the chasing pack to close the gap.

Those below them got close but never surpassed the Baggies and now they appear to have got their act together just as it matters most.

A nine-point gap is a very healthy lead to have at this stage of the season, but most importantly, the way West Brom are playing and defending, they look likelier to extend it rather than be caught up.

Promotion is in their hands and although there will be plenty of twists and turns between now and May, if West Brom carry on keeping teams at arm's length, they'll be very tough to stop.



