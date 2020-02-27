Bent raves over 'massive' Leeds star and 'sensational' club record

Darren Bent praised Ben White and Leeds' overall clean sheet record.





Pundit Darren Bent has praised the role of Leeds United defender Ben White in his side's clean sheet record after the 1-0 away win over Middlesbrough.

Speaking on Quest, Bent said he has been impressed with White, who is on loan at Elland Road from Brighton, this season for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

He said: "They've had 19 wins this season with 14 clean sheets, which is absolutely sensational. Ben White at the back has been fantastic, made a huge difference.

"They're talking about top teams looking at him, I think Liverpool are interested in him as well. He's been a massive, massive signing for Leeds. If they can keep their clean sheets defensively, be very, very strong, this could be their season."

Meanwhile, presenter Colin Murray joined in the praise and said White is important as Kalvin Phillips to Bielsa's side.





Championship clubs taking promising players from the Premier League is nothing new but Leeds deserve credit for the way they have identified a player who fits their style perfectly.

Right from White's debut, it was clear he was the ideal Bielsa defender and he has brought improvement to an area of the team which needed it.

He fits Bielsa's blueprint far more comfortably than Pontus Jansson did and he appears to be dealing well with the pressure of playing a key role for a club where the pressure is so intense.

Leeds have recovered well to the loss against Nottingham Forest but the likes of White will be crucial if their defensive solidity is to continue through to the end of the season.



