'Been very unlucky': Some West Ham fans react to official club tweet

Sam Preston
Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City and Ryan Fredericks of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February...
West Ham reported that Ryan Fredericks has undergone shoulder surgery.

Ryan Fredericks of West Ham United is attending to by medics following an injury during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 9,...

West Ham United have confirmed on their official website that defender Ryan Fredericks has undergone successful surgery on his shoulder.

He is apparently expected to be out for around six weeks after damaging ligaments in his shoulder in the 2-0 defeat against Manchester City last week.

 

The club's Head of Medical Richard Collinge stated: “Ryan’s surgery went exactly as planned and he will begin his rehabilitation and recovery immediately, with the plan being for him to be available again in early to mid-April.”

Everyone at West Ham United would like to wish Ryan a full and speedy recovery."

Ryan Fredericks of West Ham United goes off injured during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Manchester, United...

West Ham fans took to Twitter to react to the news, and the general thrust of the replies was that they believe Jeremy Ngakia can carry on stepping up to the plate.

The youngster played at Anfield on Monday night and performed well, which has led the fans to have faith in him that he can fill the void.

There were also Hammers fans wishing Fredericks well with his recovery, and if all goes well he should return for the real crunch period of their survival push.

We've put together some of the reaction as the Hammers shared the news on their official Twitter feed.

 

