'Been very unlucky': Some West Ham fans react to official club tweet

West Ham reported that Ryan Fredericks has undergone shoulder surgery.





West Ham United have confirmed on their official website that defender Ryan Fredericks has undergone successful surgery on his shoulder.

He is apparently expected to be out for around six weeks after damaging ligaments in his shoulder in the 2-0 defeat against Manchester City last week.

The club's Head of Medical Richard Collinge stated: “Ryan’s surgery went exactly as planned and he will begin his rehabilitation and recovery immediately, with the plan being for him to be available again in early to mid-April.”

Everyone at West Ham United would like to wish Ryan a full and speedy recovery."





West Ham fans took to Twitter to react to the news, and the general thrust of the replies was that they believe Jeremy Ngakia can carry on stepping up to the plate.

The youngster played at Anfield on Monday night and performed well, which has led the fans to have faith in him that he can fill the void.

There were also Hammers fans wishing Fredericks well with his recovery, and if all goes well he should return for the real crunch period of their survival push.

We've put together some of the reaction as the Hammers shared the news on their official Twitter feed.

Ngakia’s time — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) February 26, 2020

Ngakia is clear anyways — chris (@whuchr) February 26, 2020

Good luck for a speedy recovery. Lads been very unlucky since he joined us — HammerKev (@TiggerWHU) February 26, 2020

Up you step Jezza — Glennyboy (@GlenWorrell) February 26, 2020

Never fail to be amazed by some of our fans replies on these posts to existing players. Good luck with your recovery Ryan ⚒️ — Ben J ⚒️ (@benjury75) February 26, 2020

So ngakia has to not get injured for 6 whole weeks. With our luck not gonna happen — liam (@liam_B02) February 26, 2020

Have a speedy recovery ⚒ — West Ham Somerset (@WestHam_SW) February 26, 2020

Hope recovery goes well Ryan — Steve (@49whufc_smh) February 26, 2020

Get well soon Ryan, It's Ngakia's time to shine — WHU #GSBout (@YeaAight_C) February 26, 2020