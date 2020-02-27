BBC pundit impressed with 2 Rangers players, wants Celtic in final

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers won on Wednesday, while Neil Lennon’s Celtic are in action on Thursday.

Tam McManus has praised Rangers on Twitter and hopes that Celtic meet Steven Gerrard’s side in the final of the Europa League this season.

Rangers won 1-0 against Sporting Braga away from home in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie to progress 4-2 on aggregate.

Celtic are in action on Thursday evening when they take on FC Copenhagen at Celtic Park in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32.

Having drawn the first leg 1-1 away from home, the Hoops will head into the match in Glasgow as favourites.

Former Hibernian forward McManus, who works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has praised Rangers for their performance.

McManus was impressed with the performance of defender George Edmundson on Wednesday evening, and he has stated the save that Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor made in the first leg last week was key.

The 38-year-old has added that he hopes that Rangers face bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the final of the Europa League this season.

Meanwhile, former Rangers winger Neil McCann was not impressed with the performance of Ryan Kent in the first half, but he praised the ex-Liverpool winger for his goal in the second period.

McCann told BBC Sport: “I've been critical of Ryan Kent in the first half. I'm pleased for him that he's been able to find the net. Their play has deserved it. The change that Steven Gerrard has made with George Edmundson has worked so far.”

Very good away performance from Rangers. Thought they defended strongly and were well organised. Always a threat going forward. Gerrard got it right bringing in Edmundson thought he was superb. They key point in the whole tie was Allan McGregor’s save 1v1 when 2-0 at Ibrox. — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) February 26, 2020

Hopefully if Celtic get through tomorrow they can avoid Rangers until the final — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) February 26, 2020