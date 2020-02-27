Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

UEFA Europa League

BBC pundit impressed with 2 Rangers players, wants Celtic in final

Subhankar Mondal
George Edmundson of Oldham Athletic battles for possession with Denis Odoi of Fulham during the FA Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Oldham Athletic at Craven Cottage on January 6,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers won on Wednesday, while Neil Lennon’s Celtic are in action on Thursday.

George Edmundson of Rangers FC celebrates the victory at the end of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de...George Edmundson of Rangers

Tam McManus has praised Rangers on Twitter and hopes that Celtic meet Steven Gerrard’s side in the final of the Europa League this season.

Rangers won 1-0 against Sporting Braga away from home in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie to progress 4-2 on aggregate.

Subscribe

Celtic are in action on Thursday evening when they take on FC Copenhagen at Celtic Park in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32.

 

Having drawn the first leg 1-1 away from home, the Hoops will head into the match in Glasgow as favourites.

Former Hibernian forward McManus, who works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has praised Rangers for their performance.

McManus was impressed with the performance of defender George Edmundson on Wednesday evening, and he has stated the save that Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor made in the first leg last week was key.

Allan McGregor of Rangers FC applauds the fans following the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on...

The 38-year-old has added that he hopes that Rangers face bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the final of the Europa League this season.

Meanwhile, former Rangers winger Neil McCann was not impressed with the performance of Ryan Kent in the first half, but he praised the ex-Liverpool winger for his goal in the second period.

McCann told BBC Sport: “I've been critical of Ryan Kent in the first half. I'm pleased for him that he's been able to find the net. Their play has deserved it. The change that Steven Gerrard has made with George Edmundson has worked so far.”

Ryan Kent of Rangers FC celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch