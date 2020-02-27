Baldur's Gate 3: How to watch gameplay reveal live following leaked screenshots

Everything you must know about how to watch the Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay reveal live following the leaked screenshots earlier today.

Baldur's Gate 3 was announced back at E3 2019 through an unforgettable trailer that was both awfully painful and hypnotising. Developed by the people responsible for the amazing Divinity Original Sin series, the long-anticipated Baldur's Gate 3 will arrive in Early Access form sometime in 2020. But, before that happens, we'll finally see gameplay for the very first time today.

In regard to what you can expect to see from gameplay, Larian Studios have stated in the past that the title is in good hands thanks to being developed by people who loves Dungeons and Dragons. While Divinity Original Sin and the developer's confidence is enough to get people excited, leaked screenshots from earlier today will have fans drooling from the mouth.

And, just so you don't miss it, below you'll find out how to watch the Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay reveal live.

Baldur's Gate 3 leaked screenshots

There have been some leaked screenshots of Baldur's Gate 3 prior to the gameplay reveal.

Reported by Rock Paper Shotgun, these leaked screenshots show turn-based gameplay and cinematic conversations with dialogue choices.

Fans of the Divinity Original Sin series will be happy to see that the gameplay appears awfully similar, while these same fans will also be shocked by how stunningly beautiful and cinematic the conversations appear between characters.

Rather than the camera being positioned far away while your characters chit-chat with a large banner of text dominating the screen, the dialogue conversations in Baldur's Gate 3 appear to be straight from a (good) BioWare or Bethesda RPG.

It's important to note that these screenshots aren't official until gameplay is shown later today, but they have massively succeeded in getting us even more excited than we already were. And that's a huge achievement when Divinity Original Sin 2 is one of few recent games we've poured literally hundreds of hours into.

You can check out all the leaked screenshots via IMGUR.

How to watch the Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay reveal live

The Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay reveal commences live on February 27th at 20:00 GMT.

As for elsewhere, it'll start at 12:00 PST and 15:00 EST. You can watch it live on the Google Stadia YouTube channel.

In regard to how long the session will last, it's scheduled to be 90-minutes. This means we should hopefully see plenty of exciting gameplay and features.