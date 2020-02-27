Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Aston Villa reportedly monitoring league winner they allegedly failed with £4m bid in January

Subhankar Mondal
Dakonam Djene of Getafe CF battles for the ball with Daniel Sturridge of Trabzonspor during the UEFA Europa League group C match between Getafe CF and Trabzonspor at Coliseum Alfonso...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Daniel Sturridge.

Daniel Sturridge of Trabzonspor greets fans during the Ziraat Turkish Cup soccer match between Trabzonspor and Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor in Trabzon, Turkey on February 04, 2020.

According to Fotospor.com, Aston Villa are interested in signing Daniel Sturridge in the summer transfer window.

Sturridge is on the books of Trabzonspor at the moment, but the Turkish club are ready to let him leave at the end of the season, according to the report.

While it is not clear if Trabzonspor want a transfer fee for the former Liverpool striker or simply release the 30-year-old striker on a free, Villa are reported to be monitoring him.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sturridge - who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2019 - has made seven starts and four substitute appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Trabzonspor so far this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the process.

The striker has also made one start and one substitute appearance in the Europa League this campaign, according to WhoScored.

January interest

Villa were linked with Sturridge - who won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2010 and the Champions League with the Blues in 2012 - in January transfer window.

According to Asistanaliz, the Villans made a bid of €5 million (£4.23 million) for the former Liverpool striker, but nothing materialised.

Daniel Sturridge of Trabzonspor during Besiktas against Trabzonspor on Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey on February 22, 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch