Aston Villa reportedly monitoring league winner they allegedly failed with £4m bid in January

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Daniel Sturridge.

According to Fotospor.com, Aston Villa are interested in signing Daniel Sturridge in the summer transfer window.

Sturridge is on the books of Trabzonspor at the moment, but the Turkish club are ready to let him leave at the end of the season, according to the report.

While it is not clear if Trabzonspor want a transfer fee for the former Liverpool striker or simply release the 30-year-old striker on a free, Villa are reported to be monitoring him.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sturridge - who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2019 - has made seven starts and four substitute appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Trabzonspor so far this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the process.

The striker has also made one start and one substitute appearance in the Europa League this campaign, according to WhoScored.

January interest

Villa were linked with Sturridge - who won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2010 and the Champions League with the Blues in 2012 - in January transfer window.

According to Asistanaliz, the Villans made a bid of €5 million (£4.23 million) for the former Liverpool striker, but nothing materialised.