Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny urges Mo Salah to stay at Liverpool

The two Egyptians know each other very well from their time together at Basel and the national team.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny spoke to BeIN Sports Turkey about compatriot Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool amid exit links.

Elneny has been in Turkey since the start of the season on loan at Besiktas. The Egyptian doesn't seem to have a future at Arsenal anymore but he has some advice for his national team teammate Salah regarding his future at Liverpool.

He said: "For me, he’s currently playing for one of best the teams in the world. He’s a superstar at Liverpool. If I were him, I’d stay at Liverpool. Of course, Real Madrid is bigger than Liverpool, Barcelona is bigger than Liverpool.

"But he’s very settled at his current club and this Liverpool team is up there with the best. I don’t know what he thinks inside but I would definitely stay at Liverpool. Liverpool fans love him. He’s scoring goals. He’s on course to become a Liverpool great and I think that’s perfect.”

A player of Salah's quality is always an attractive proposition to the biggest clubs in the world. The Egyptian has been linked with both Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past but will he make the jump to La Liga?

The former Chelsea man won the Champions League with Liverpool last season and is now just four wins away from lifting the Premier League title.

He is an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's side and is a hero to Liverpool fans across the globe. Salah is well settled at Anfield and from the outside, there is no need for him to jump the ship.

However, all the top players in the world have big ambitions to play for one of Spain's big two and Salah could be no different.

The summer transfer window will be an interesting one for Liverpool fans but with Salah tied down till 2023, there is no real worry for Klopp or Reds fans just yet.