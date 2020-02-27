Arsenal fans react to report about Pablo Mari's future

The Spaniard is yet to play for Arsenal's first team this season.

According to Coluna Do Fla, Arsenal have conveyed to Flamengo that they would like to exercise their option to buy Pablo Mari at the end of his loan spell.

The Spanish defender joined the Gunners on a six-month loan deal in January but he is yet to feature for the first team. Mari played for the under-23's once and is said to have impressed.

However, if Arsenal are seriously considering a permanent move for him before seeing him play in the Premier League, they must have seen something hugely encouraging in the training sessions.

The report claims that Arsenal have already paid £4.2 million to Flamengo for his loan deal. The same agreement gives Arsenal an option to buy him for just £13.5 million in the summer and if the report is to be believed, it will happen soon.

However, Mari's signing gives Mikel Arteta a lot to think about in the summer. The Gunners will have Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Dinos Mavropanos and William Saliba available which just seems too many.

Arteta might have to let go of at least two of them, if not more, especially if Mari is signed on a permanent basis. The Spaniard is expected to get a chance on Monday when the Gunners take on Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

Mari will then have a chance to show Arsenal fans why the club are reportedly keen on signing him but the news, right now, has left Gunners supporters puzzled.

Must’ve played like prime maldini against the u23 if this is the case — Denis (@denis_b_) February 26, 2020

lol what ?? very wierd. — Gunner4Ever (@Adam__Hako) February 26, 2020

Hope this doesn’t preclude us signing a top CB this summer. — Dubai to Dubs (@DesiGoonerMD) February 26, 2020

We need to see him play? — ⚡ (@afczak_) February 26, 2020

A lot is expected already but he has never kicked the ball yet. — rintchengwa (@rintchengw) February 27, 2020

Arsenal was not going to make a purchase in January, and Mari is proof. The club likes him, but will pay for him in July. — Gicheru ❁ (@martingicheru) February 27, 2020

It definitely means the club is trying to get rid of Papa, Mavropanos and either Holding or Chambers to accommodate Saliba and one more defender — xhakazette (@AnuoluwapoOwol3) February 27, 2020