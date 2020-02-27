Quick links

Arsenal

Arsenal fans react to report about Pablo Mari's future

Shamanth Jayaram
Hector Bellerin, Pablo Mari and Dani Ceballos of Arsenal during Arabian Adventures Desert Safari with Emirates on February 10, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Spaniard is yet to play for Arsenal's first team this season.

Pablo Mari of Arsenal during the Arsenal 1st Team Training Session at London Colney on February 26, 2020 in St Albans, England.

According to Coluna Do Fla, Arsenal have conveyed to Flamengo that they would like to exercise their option to buy Pablo Mari at the end of his loan spell.

The Spanish defender joined the Gunners on a six-month loan deal in January but he is yet to feature for the first team. Mari played for the under-23's once and is said to have impressed. 

However, if Arsenal are seriously considering a permanent move for him before seeing him play in the Premier League, they must have seen something hugely encouraging in the training sessions. 

 

The report claims that Arsenal have already paid £4.2 million to Flamengo for his loan deal. The same agreement gives Arsenal an option to buy him for just £13.5 million in the summer and if the report is to be believed, it will happen soon. 

However, Mari's signing gives Mikel Arteta a lot to think about in the summer. The Gunners will have Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Dinos Mavropanos and William Saliba available which just seems too many. 

Arteta might have to let go of at least two of them, if not more, especially if Mari is signed on a permanent basis. The Spaniard is expected to get a chance on Monday when the Gunners take on Portsmouth in the FA Cup. 

Pablo Mari of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 22, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Mari will then have a chance to show Arsenal fans why the club are reportedly keen on signing him but the news, right now, has left Gunners supporters puzzled. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(L-R) David Luiz and Pablo Mari of Arsenal during a training session before the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal FC at Vouliagmeni on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch