Andy Campbell reacts to Middlesbrough defeat, gives verdict on Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United lost against Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Andy Campbell has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Middlesbrough’s defeat to Leeds United on Wednesday evening.

Leeds got the better of Middlesbrough 1-0 away from home at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.

Mateusz Klich scored the only goal of the match in first-half injury time to enhance the Whites’ chances of finishing in the top two of the Championship table this season.

 

The result means that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are second in the league table at the moment with 65 points from 35 matches.

Leeds are four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and five points clear of third-placed Fulham, and they have a very good chance of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Boro currently find themselves 21st in the Championship table with 37 points from 35 matches, level on points with third-from-bottom Wigan Athletic.

Former Middlesbrough striker Campbell was following the match, and while he is worried about Jonathan Woodgate’s side getting relegated to League One at the end of the season, he believes that Leeds were the better team.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

