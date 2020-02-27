'Always scores': Manager says reported 19-goal Newcastle target is a lethal finisher

Steve Bruce's Premier League strugglers Newcastle United reportedly want AZ Alkmaar's Eredivisie talisman Myron Boadu.

Myron Boadu’s remarkable finishing skills have almost become second nature with AZ Alkmaar coach Arne Slot hanging his hat on the reported Newcastle United target, in quotes reported by Football Oranje.

No team in the Premier League have scored fewer goals this season than Steve Bruce’s toothless Tynesiders with £40 million record signing Joelinton failing to find the target since his winner away at Tottenham in August.

As a result, The Magpies have made signing a new centre-forward a top priority in the summer transfer window with 90Min reporting that a teenage Dutchman is in their sights.

19-year-old Boadu may not be the finished article just yet but he continues to be a revelation in the Eredivisie, producing 19 goals and 13 assists for an AZ side who have not given up on snatching the league title away from Ajax.

A man for the big occasion, the recently capped Dutch international has netted against Feyenoord and PSV already in recent months while powering home a dramatic late winner against Ajax in December.

And, for AZ coach Slot, Boadu’s match-winning ways no longer come as a surprise.

”I have gotten used to the fact that Myron Boadu always scores in important competitions, which gives me extra confidence,” said an exciting young tactician, one of Pep Guardiola’s most committed disciples.

The doubters will point at Boadu’s age and the fact that many an Eredivisie star has failed spectacularly after moving to the Premier League as justification for Newcastle fans to remain a little suspicious of their summer striker target.

But while Joelinton arrived at St James’ Park with 39 strikes in 152 career appearances under his belt, there is no doubting that Boadu is a man who makes finding the net look easy.