Altered Carbon series 3: Netflix showrunner hints at more with new Kovacs actors

Altered Carbon season 2 has arrived on Netflix but will the show return for season 3?

Netflix has grown a reputation for creating some big-budget dramas that push the boat out into territories that many traditional TV channels wouldn't explore.

In recent years we've seen the likes of Stranger Things and The Witcher explode in popularity and now fans have another show to geet their teeth stuck into.

Altered Carbon first arrived on Netflix in February 2018 and now, in February 2020 the show's long-awaited second season has finally arrived.

However, the cyberpunk drama has changed dramatically since we last saw it in season 1.

Altered Carbon season 2

Joel Kinnaman starred as Takeshi Kovacs in season 1 of Altered Carbon but this new instalment sees Anthony Mackie of Marvel MCU fame take on the role.

This comes after Kovacs' consciousness was transferred into a new sleeve, or body to you and me.

Unlike most Netflix shows, Altered Carbon took a while to return for a second season.

After the first batch of episodes arrived in February 2018, the new season took two years to follow suit but did finally release on February 27th, 2020.

Naturally, fans will waste no time in bingeing the series and questions over a possible season 3 will surely emerge.

Will there be a season 3?

Unconfirmed.

At the time of writing, in February 2020, it has not been confirmed whether Altered Carbon will be returning to Netflix for a third season.

However, season 2 wasn't announced until June 2018, four months after the first season arrived so there's plenty of time for the show to be renewed.

Altered Carbon's showrunner hints at more

While there may be no official plans for more Altered Carbon at the time of writing, the series' showrunner Alison Schapker has hinted that there could be more to come in future.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter and quoted in Bustle, Schapker said: "if we do our jobs right" fans would have "Kovacs played by another actor and then another actor and then another actor" over the course of several seasons as his consciousness is transferred to newer and newer sleeves.

It'll be fascinating to see what direction Altered Carbon takes next if indeed it does return for season 3.

Until we learn more, seasons 1 and 2 of Altered Carbon are available to stream on Netflix.