Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Ally McCoist reacts to possible Rangers v Celtic tie, praises Lennon's side

Dan Coombs
Rangers manger Ally McCoist during the Scottish Championship League Match between Rangers and Dumbarton, at Ibrox Stadium on August 23, 2014 Glasgow, Scotland.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers are already into the Europa League last 16.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard reacts after his team score their third and winning goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at...

Rangers beat Braga last night to book their place in the Europa League last 16.

It was an impressive performance from Steven Gerrard's side, and now the question is, 'who's next?'.

Subscribe

With no country restrictions on who can face who, anything is possible.

 

As in the last round, there are several 'battle of Britain' ties possible with Wolves, Arsenal and Manchester United all favoured to make it through.

There is also the possibility of Rangers drawing rivals Celtic, who take on Copenhagen tonight.

Asked about that scenario on BT Sport's post-game coverage (26/2), former Rangers striker Ally McCoist hinted this was a tie he didn't want to see happen right now.

McCoist said: "Don't, don't. Don't even go there."

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates with backroom staff at full time after defeating Celtic 1-2 during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on...

He added that he was impressed by Celtic's performances in Europe this season.

He said: "Lets be honest about it. We seriously want Celtic here as well, they've been terrific in Europe, the results against Lazio home and away, smashing.

"Scottish football needs a real, real boost, and needs Rangers and Celtic in the next round."

Celtic drew the first leg with Copenhagen, and are at home for the second leg tonight which kicks off at 8pm.

Celtic players celebrate scoring the opening goal during the Europa League last 32 first leg football match between FC Copenhagen and Celtic in Copenhagen on February 20, 2020. (Photo by...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch