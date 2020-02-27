Ally McCoist reacts to possible Rangers v Celtic tie, praises Lennon's side

Rangers are already into the Europa League last 16.

Rangers beat Braga last night to book their place in the Europa League last 16.

It was an impressive performance from Steven Gerrard's side, and now the question is, 'who's next?'.

Subscribe

With no country restrictions on who can face who, anything is possible.

As in the last round, there are several 'battle of Britain' ties possible with Wolves, Arsenal and Manchester United all favoured to make it through.

There is also the possibility of Rangers drawing rivals Celtic, who take on Copenhagen tonight.

Asked about that scenario on BT Sport's post-game coverage (26/2), former Rangers striker Ally McCoist hinted this was a tie he didn't want to see happen right now.

McCoist said: "Don't, don't. Don't even go there."

He added that he was impressed by Celtic's performances in Europe this season.

He said: "Lets be honest about it. We seriously want Celtic here as well, they've been terrific in Europe, the results against Lazio home and away, smashing.

"Scottish football needs a real, real boost, and needs Rangers and Celtic in the next round."

Celtic drew the first leg with Copenhagen, and are at home for the second leg tonight which kicks off at 8pm.