Alexandre Lacazette lauds Arsenal teammate and says it's 'easier' for him to improve

Bukayo Saka has been a shining light for Arsenal this season.

Alexandre Lacazette has lauded his Arsenal teammate, Bukayo Saka, and claimed that he is perhaps the best young player in the league, as he told Football London.

The Frenchman also praised the character of the Arsenal 18-year-old and shared that he is 'humble' and someone who finds it 'easier to improve'.

At the start of the season, Saka was an unknown figure outside of North London, but his reputation is rising week by week and the sky is now the limit for the teenager.

Despite being a winger by trade, it's in the left-back spot where Saka has been wowing his own fans and Lacazette spoke highly of the youngster ahead of their Europa League tie tonight.

"He's really good," Lacazette told Football London. "I think he's maybe the best young player in the league. Like I said, he needs to improve in a few things but you can see the quality he has and he's humble.

"The best thing for him is to be involved. He wants to work, he accepts criticism because he wants to improve. It's simple: his quality. He's got a good left foot. Because he is humble, it's easier for him to improve."

The natural ease in which Saka has taken to the left-back spot has been pretty impressive, in fact, the ease in which he is slowing becoming an Arsenal regular should also be applauded.

While Arsenal's recruitment over the years hasn't exactly repaid them back on the pitch, Saka's rise and breakthrough is making life that much easier for Arteta on the sidelines.

The Gunners have the chance to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League tonight when they take on Greek side Olympiakos at the Emirates Stadium - Mikel Arteta's men hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg.