'Absolutely superb': Ex-pro gushes over Leeds duo

Leeds United recorded a third-straight win on Wednesday night.

Ben Parker has heralded Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas's performance in Leeds United's win at Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

Marcelo Bielsa's side secured a third successive 1-0 victory by edging out Boro at The Riverside last night.

In doing so, Leeds were able to retain their five-point cushion in the automatic promotion places ahead of third-placed Fulham.

And Parker, who came through the Whites' academy, has reserved special praise for the two defenders.

He told LUTV: "In particular, Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper. Those two I thought were absolutely superb. They epitomised what we're about at the moment and the rest followed."

On the match, Parker added: "The control Bielsa speaks about eluded us a little bit. Fair play to Middlesbrough. They chucked bodies forward. I just spoke to Jonny Howson there as well and he felt they should've got something out of the game. Fair play to our boys. Another clean sheet and it keeps that run going."

Leeds' advantage in the top two could and should be a lot heftier than it is, having had an 11-point cushion at one point in December.

But Bielsa's troops are clearly in the process of rebuilding that and although it's only five points at the moment, it could be more as the weeks go on.

United go to relegation-threatened Hull City on Saturday morning and victory there would give them an eight-point gap over the Cottagers, who don't play until 3pm that day.

And they're playing Preston, who need a win to boost their chances of finishing in the top six.