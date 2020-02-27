£40m man wants to play Champions League football with Everton

Everton forward Richarlison has claimed that he wants to play Champions League football at Goodison Park.

Richarlison has told the Liverpool Echo that he wants to play Champions League football with Everton after a conversation with Carlo Ancelotti.

Richarlison has been one of Everton’s most consistent performers this term, and he is beginning to attract big interest.

Sky Sports have suggested that Barcelona are interested in the Everton forward, who is showing great signs of promise.

Without European football the Toffees could find it difficult to hold on to Richarlison.

But the Brazilian forward has claimed that he really wants to stay at Goodison Park and achieve his dreams there.

“Obviously, my number one desire is to get in the Europa League or Champions League with Everton,” the £40 million forward (Guardian) said.

“I spoke to Ancelotti and he is counting on me and so I am focusing on helping Everton and fulfilling my personal objectives and scoring goals.”

Everton’s form has been so impressive under Ancelotti so far that they have given themselves a chance of making it into Europe this term.

The Toffees may be in 11th place as thing stand, but they are only five points behind Manchester United, who occupy fifth spot.

Richarlison’s form will be key if Everton are to continue to climb the table, as the forward has hit 10 goals in 25 games in the Premier League so far this term.