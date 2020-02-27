Quick links

£40m man wants to play Champions League football with Everton

John Verrall
Carlo Ancelotti the head coach
Everton forward Richarlison has claimed that he wants to play Champions League football at Goodison Park.

Richarlison of Everton during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Richarlison has told the Liverpool Echo that he wants to play Champions League football with Everton after a conversation with Carlo Ancelotti.

Richarlison has been one of Everton’s most consistent performers this term, and he is beginning to attract big interest.

Sky Sports have suggested that Barcelona are interested in the Everton forward, who is showing great signs of promise.

Without European football the Toffees could find it difficult to hold on to Richarlison.

 

But the Brazilian forward has claimed that he really wants to stay at Goodison Park and achieve his dreams there.

“Obviously, my number one desire is to get in the Europa League or Champions League with Everton,” the £40 million forward (Guardian) said.

“I spoke to Ancelotti and he is counting on me and so I am focusing on helping Everton and fulfilling my personal objectives and scoring goals.”

Everton’s form has been so impressive under Ancelotti so far that they have given themselves a chance of making it into Europe this term.

Richarlison of Everton on the ball during the Premier League match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 8, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

The Toffees may be in 11th place as thing stand, but they are only five points behind Manchester United, who occupy fifth spot.

Richarlison’s form will be key if Everton are to continue to climb the table, as the forward has hit 10 goals in 25 games in the Premier League so far this term.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

