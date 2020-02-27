29-goal star linked to Celtic and Rangers drops hint about future

Lawrence Shankland has been linked with Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Rangers and Celtic-linked Lawrence Shankland has hinted that he might not be interested in a summer transfer.

The Dundee United marksman has scored 28 goals across all competitions this season - including one for Scotland - and the Terrors look set to win Premiership promotion.

Shankland has fired the Championship club to an 18-point lead at the top of Scotland's second tier, hence speculation about a move to Celtic and Rangers.

According to The Sun, the 24-year-old has been on the radar of both Old Firm clubs for quite a while.

Last week, United sporting director Tony Asghar revealed that he wanted Shankland to spearhead Robbie Neilson's attack in the top flight.

And despite speculation to the likes of Steven Gerrard's team and the Hoops, the red-hot marksman admitted he was flattered by Ashgar's sentiments and revealed that's what he was working toward.

He told The Courier: "It’s always nice to hear that. You want to be part of the plans at any football club. That’s what I aim towards every day by working hard.

“If I keep scoring goals, I’ll manage to keep myself in there. That’s the main thing for me and hopefully we can get this league won sooner rather than later.”

If and when United win promotion, Shankland, with 24 league goals in 23 appearances, will have played an enormous part in that.

And it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he wanted to stay at Tannadice rather than get a big move away immediately.

The reality is that he's only 24 and if he does in the Premiership what he's been doing in the Championship then a move to Celtic or Rangers is very much on the cards at some point anyway.