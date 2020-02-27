£10m man calls Nottingham Forest ace the Championship's best, hails 'unbelievable' QPR star

Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers have two brilliant attackers in Joe Lolley and Ebere Eze - Milwall's Jed Wallace is a big fan.

Jed Wallace has named Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley as the toughest opponent he has come up against this season while hailing ‘unbelievable’ Queens Park Rangers star Ebere Eze, speaking to Not The Top 20.

This may not go down as a vintage Championship campaign but there is still no shortage of magical wing wizards talents striking fear into the heart of full-backs throughout England’s second tier.

The explosive Lolley can win games on his own at this level, producing eight goals and seven assists for a Nottingham Forest side who are dreaming of a return to the Premier League after two decades away from the big time.

And Millwall’s £10 million talisman Wallace, who has enjoyed a fine season himself on the flanks, has singled out Lolley as the Championship’s most fearsome opponent.

“If you’d asked me last year I would have said (Aston Villa captain) Jack Grealish,” Wallace said. “Joe Lolley is the best one we’ve come up against (this season). When I watch Forest, I think when he gets going he’s a tough one to stop.”

Unbelievable Eze

Wallace was also full of praise for an elusive number ten who was released by Millwall in 2016 before moving across London to join QPR.

“I thought Eze was unbelievable to be honest. When he’s got the ball you don’t want to go anywhere near him in case you end up on a Twitter video with 500,000 retweets getting nutmegged!”

Many a second-tier full-back will know how Wallace feels.

The 21-year-old is arguably the most naturally gifted footballer anywhere in the Championship with The Sun reporting that QPR were demanding £20 million for his services during the January transfer window when Crystal Palace came calling.