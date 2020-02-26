Where to buy Zoflora Midnight Blooms: “Smells just like Alien perfume”

From Squeegee-ing the stairs to toilet roll hacks, Mrs Hinch has us all hooked. Not forgetting our latest obsession with Zoflora!

Linen Fresh, Summer Breeze, Bouquet and Sweetpea might not mean much to some people. But to anyone who's au fait with 'Hinching' and everything that comes with it, Country Garden and Lavender are music to their ears.

Mrs Hinch, Henry Hinch, cleaning hacks, organisation stickers - you name it, Sophie Hinchliffe has got us all hook, line and sinker - it's no wonder the social media star has a following of over three million.

From your Minkehs to your Scrub Daddy sponge, Sophie Hinchliffe has managed to make cleaning products and cleaning in general a thing of fun rather than an everyday chore.

So, where can we buy Zoflora Midnight Blooms? And what does the disinfectant smell like?

What is Zoflora Midnight Blooms?

Midnight Blooms is a limited edition disinfectant from Zoflora.

The cleaning product company has boomed in popularity since 'cleaning gurus' have become a 'thing' on social media.

The concept of home-envy got taken up a notch when Mrs Hinch stepped out on the Insta scene as cleaning-envy has officially caught on.

Zoflora Midnight Blooms - where to buy

Zoflora is usually available to purchase in many stores including Tesco, Wilko, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Asda or B&M.

However, if you prefer to shop online, you can get Midnight Blooms for around £3 for 120ml through eBay or Online Poundstore.

Does Midnight Blooms really smell like Alien?

According to The Sun, consumers are loving Midnight Blooms: "They claim it smells just like Thierry Mugler's iconic Alien perfume."

Zoflora writes that Midnight Bloom has fragrance notes of oriental rose, sweet orange blossom, rich amber and white musk.

Thierry Mugler's Alien has top notes of Jasmine Sambac, base notes of White amber and heart notes of Cashmeran wood.

