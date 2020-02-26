'Wow: Some Spurs fans react to what their £30m man has posted on Instagram

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko could make his return to fitness sooner rather than later.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left buzzing after Moussa Sissoko’s latest post on social media website Instagram.

Great to see @MoussaSissoko back on the training field with the ball #THFC pic.twitter.com/zeYlvk64kW — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) February 25, 2020

The Spurs midfielder posted a clip of himself in training, as he went through some basic drills.

Sissoko seems to be making good progress on his recovery from injury now, and he could be back with the team sooner rather than later.

Sissoko has been out since the start of January, and there were fears that the French international could miss the rest of the campaign.

But the £30 million man (BBC Sport) appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery, and his return to Tottenham will be a huge boost, as shown by the reaction from supporters on social media.

Wow. We almost forgot about Moussa- can’t wait to have him back in our midfield shoring it up making those bulldozer runs. We have missed him big time. Too underrated @StevenAzrak — Sam (@sam71212326) February 25, 2020

Good lad Moussa — Gareth McCarter (@g2mcc) February 25, 2020

We miss Kane & Son , but this bloke is a beast as we miss his grunt and muscle in the middle. Get him & Tangy fit and together ASAP! — DAMIEN (@DamienDzanic) February 25, 2020

He's an absolute monster — Rickles (@burks_eric) February 26, 2020

#thfc At last some positive news on the injury front. Good to see moussa is pretty handy at wall ball too. Takes me back to my primary school days. — towfael islam (@toaf12) February 26, 2020

Can’t wait for him to come back — Axelle Goldie. (@axellegoldie) February 26, 2020

Sissoko’s return may not solve Tottenham’s striker problem, which will remain a worry, but he will at least give Jose Mourinho another option in midfield.

Sissoko’s strength and athleticism could have aided Tottenham in recent weeks, as they have lost the midfield battle at times.

Just how much more time Sissoko will need before he is ready to join in with training with the rest of his Spurs teammates remains to be seen, but some positive injury news will be a welcome relief for Mourinho, who has not had much luck since taking charge at Hotspur Way.