Will there be Man Like Mobeen season 4? Guz Khan hints he'd bring back BBC show for the fans

Guz Khan's series Man Like Mobeen has gained critical and commercial success since it kicked off in 2017. And fans are desperate for more.

The BBC Three comedy series takes place in Small Heath, Birmingham and follows Mobeen (Guz Khan) as he tries to avoid his dodgy drug dealing past.

The third series dropped to iPlayer on January 26th, 2020 and all five episodes were binged by fans of the show.

It left many wanting more and a lot of questions unanswered. So, will there be a fourth season of Man Like Mobeen?

Man Like Mobeen season 4

But given the immense success of season 3, it would seem like a logical decision.

Guz Khan admitted that he ended season 2 on a cliffhanger so the show would be renewed for a third season.

One fan tweeted: "Just binged all of season 3, fantastic as usual. So many questions, need season 4 already."

Given this tactic of leaving questions unanswered and unexplained worked previously for Guz, maybe that's a good sign for a fourth season!

Just finished #ManLikeMobeen and omg @GuzKhanOfficial what have you done?! How could you ?!? I'm a wreck. Legit cried. This show has you feeling the full spectrum of emotions. Season 4 coming next week yeah? Please dont leave it too long, we have needs only moonbeam can fulfill — sherrilea christie (@sherriboo88) January 31, 2020

Guz Khan asks the fans

On February 18th, 2020, Guz Kahn tweeted a picture from Man Like Mobeen with the dates 2017-2020. This was an indicator to many that he would not bring the series back.

However, Guz shortly followed up this picture with a second statement. It read:

"If you want one more ride, I need to know. I only do this for YOU. To make great comedy that means something in these dark times...so go ahead and let me know"

Given the enthusiastic response from fans, it would seem likely that Guz would then bring the series back!

But we still have a while to wait until news of Man Like Mobeen's renewal.

If you want one more ride, I need to know.



I only do this for YOU.



To make great comedy that means something in these dark times...so go ahead and let me know — Guz Khan (@GuzKhanOfficial) February 18, 2020

So, when could Man Like Mobeen return?

All three series of Man Like Mobeen have aired within a six week timeframe.

Season 1 dropped to iPlayer on December 17th, 2017. Season 2 came on February 6th, 2019. This season saw the show air slap bang in the middle on January 26th, 2020.

So, if Man Like Mobeen was to return for season 4, that means it's not likely to hit our screens until 2021 at the earliest.

