Where was I Am Not Okay with This filmed? Filming locations set this Netflix gem apart from the pack!

Audiences are wondering where I Am Not Okay with This was filmed after the series finally arrives on Netflix.

If you're a fan of Stranger Things and The End of the F***ing World then your brand new obsession is here.

Netflix had a great 2019 and this year is set to be even better with more exciting shows surfacing faster than we can binge them.

This latest offering - I Am Not Okay with This - comes courtesy of producers 21 Laps Entertainment (Stranger Things) and was co-created by Jonathan Entwistle (director of The End Of The F***ing World). So, the parallels audiences have drawn between the three series are entirely earned.

Across seven episodes of Jonathan and Christy Hall's exciting offering, we get to know central character Sydney (played by Sophia Lillis) as she grapples with coming of age... and superpowers.

Based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel of the same name, what we have here is a show which manages to harness its influences and provide something which still feels fresh. One of the key ways it manages to do so is through locations.

Where was I Am Not Okay with This filmed?

As highlighted by the Express, I Am Not Okay with This was filmed in Brownsville, which is also where it's set.

Brownsville is a borough in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, United States with a fairly small population. Some may find it odd that a show with superpowers and high-concept ideas would film somewhere like this. However, the location shapes the show in a rather unique way.

According to the same source, Jonathan Entwistle explained the decision, addressing that it's where the graphic novel's creator is from: "He’d [Charles Forsman] written the comics with his hometown in mind. We’re used to seeing superheroes in a California suburb or in the middle of New York City... We wanted to find a setting that wasn’t too suburban or urban, didn’t feel too industrial, and felt like a new backdrop for a story about a superhero.”

Opinion: The locations are perfect for I Am Not Okay with This

Continuing on from Jonathan's earlier explanation, he concluded: "I wanted people to be proud that we shot in the Pittsburgh area.” We imagine he got his wish!

The locations used, as touched upon, aren't exactly what we're used to when exploring a sub-genre reliant on superpowers. However, I Am Not Okay with this, in general, isn't your standard fare. By using a lesser-known landscape, the show immediately communicates that we're about to get something different.

Also, many of the spaces our characters inhabit help capture the sense that our protagonist is not being defined by her surroundings. With most superhero efforts, their powers reflect the larger-than-life buildings around them in setting like New York City and so forth.

Even with astonishing abilities, they are dwarfed by their environment. In this show, that's not the case, driving home to audiences that we can choose to be as big or small, loud or quiet as we wish. You can determine your own identity.

